Organizado por

Mary Gloria Foundation

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<span>Mary Gloria Foundation's Valentine's Silent Auction</span>

SUNS VIP Experience Tickets for 2 item
SUNS VIP Experience Tickets for 2 item
SUNS VIP Experience Tickets for 2
$1,000

Puja inicial

Includes 2 VIP Experience Tickets with Lower Level Seats— Valued at $4000— SUNS vs MAVERICKS— April 8th, 2026 Home Game


Get ready for the ultimate night of basketball magic with VIP access you can’t buy anywhere else!

 

Exclusive Experience Includes: 🏀 Courtside Access to the Pregame Shoot Around, normally reserved for players & insiders only!




Jersey item
Jersey item
Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Aiyuk 11 49ers White/Red XL Jersey item
Aiyuk 11 49ers White/Red XL Jersey item
Aiyuk 11 49ers White/Red XL Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Purdy 13 49ers Black/Red XL Jersey item
Purdy 13 49ers Black/Red XL Jersey item
Purdy 13 49ers Black/Red XL Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Ayton 22 Suns The Valley XL Jersey item
Ayton 22 Suns The Valley XL Jersey item
Ayton 22 Suns The Valley XL Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey item
Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey item
Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey item
Durant 35 Suns Baby Blue Med Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey item
Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey item
Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey item
Booker 1 Suns White XXL Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey item
Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey item
Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey item
Wembanyama 1 Spurs White/Black Med Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

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