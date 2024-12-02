Obras maestras de Myhre: Subasta de arte del Día de las Enfermedades Raras 2025

Miriam created this 8x10 in mixed media on canvas in early January 2025. She completed the work with the help of her grandma, who cares very much about her. Together, they cut the paper and glued the paper and pom poms onto the canvas. Miriam entered the work in her elementary school art contest and came in first place in her division! Miriam is a 6-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Myhre Syndrome just about 5 years ago when she was 16 months old. Since then, Miriam has overcome many challenges and exceeded her family's expectations enormously! She is currently enrolled in kindergarten at her local public school, where she loves to help her teacher keep the other kids in line, is the first one to give hugs and help when another student is sad, and is enthusiastically mastering her ABCs. Myhre Syndrome has made life challenging for Miriam. She is hard of hearing, has trouble communicating verbally with her peers, is slower and less agile than everyone around her, and has lots of doctor's appointments and therapies every week. But that doesn't hold her back from being kind, conscientious, and enthusiastic about everything in her daily life! Thank you for supporting her by purchasing this artwork.

