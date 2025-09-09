Ventas cerradas

Mayflower Medical Outreach SUBASTA EN VIVO

HAMACA TRADICIONAL HECHA A MANO item
$600

Puja inicial

ESTA HAMACA ESTÁ HECHA A MANO POR ESTUDIANTES Y ADULTOS DE LA COMUNIDAD SORDA EN GRANADA, NICARAGUA. EL CAFÉ DE LAS SONRISAS PROPORCIONA OPORTUNIDADES DE NEGOCIO PARA DOCENAS DE PERSONAS SORDAS EN GRANADA.

SPA DAY at THE WESTON, VERMONT item
$100

Puja inicial

The Spa at The Weston offers carefully curated product lines and treatment menus designed to promote a sense of holistic wellbeing and rejuvenation from the inside out. The physical space is a jewel box. The program offers a personally crafted experience that embodies the serenity and splendor of the Green Mountains.

HANDMADE HAMMOCK #1 item
$80

Puja inicial

RELAX, already. These traditional handmade "hamacas" are crafted by students and adults within the deaf community of Granda, Nicaragua. Cafe de Las Sonrisas sponsors businesses and entrepreneurs within this community.

HANDMADE HAMMOCK #2 item
$80

Puja inicial

RELAX, already. These traditional handmade "hamacas" are crafted by students and adults within the deaf community of Granda, Nicaragua. Cafe de Las Sonrisas sponsors businesses and entrepreneurs within this community.

SANTIAGO GUTIERREZ CERAMIC #2 item
$500

Puja inicial

SANTIAGO GUTIERREZ POTTERY IS WORLD RENOWN, EXHIBITED IN GALLERIES AND ART FESTIVALS ACROSS THE U.S. AND EUROPE. TRULY UNIQUE ARTISTRY. FROM THE TRADIONAL POTTERS OF SAN JUAN DE ORIENTE IN NICARAGUA. THIS IS A VERY DESIRABLE ART PIECE FROM A MASTER.

MASAYA COMPANY SANTA CRUZ BENCH #1 item
$800

Puja inicial

Masaya Company is a world leader in sustainable furniture and reforestation. All furniture and fabrics are designed and built by hand by Nicaraguans. Masaya Co exquisite furnishings with proceeds reinvested in sustainable forests and communities.

MASAYA COMPANY SANTA CRUZ BENCH #2 item
$800

Puja inicial

Masaya Company is a world leader in sustainable furniture and reforestation. All furniture and fabrics are designed and built by hand by Nicaraguans. Masaya Co exquisite furnishings with proceeds reinvested in sustainable forests and communities.

