Mayflower Medical Outreach SUBASTA EN VIVO

Puja inicial
ESTA HAMACA ESTÁ HECHA A MANO POR ESTUDIANTES Y ADULTOS DE LA COMUNIDAD SORDA EN GRANADA, NICARAGUA. EL CAFÉ DE LAS SONRISAS PROPORCIONA OPORTUNIDADES DE NEGOCIO PARA DOCENAS DE PERSONAS SORDAS EN GRANADA.
Puja inicial
The Spa at The Weston offers carefully curated product lines and treatment menus designed to promote a sense of holistic wellbeing and rejuvenation from the inside out. The physical space is a jewel box. The program offers a personally crafted experience that embodies the serenity and splendor of the Green Mountains.
Puja inicial
RELAX, already. These traditional handmade "hamacas" are crafted by students and adults within the deaf community of Granda, Nicaragua. Cafe de Las Sonrisas sponsors businesses and entrepreneurs within this community.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
SANTIAGO GUTIERREZ POTTERY IS WORLD RENOWN, EXHIBITED IN GALLERIES AND ART FESTIVALS ACROSS THE U.S. AND EUROPE. TRULY UNIQUE ARTISTRY. FROM THE TRADIONAL POTTERS OF SAN JUAN DE ORIENTE IN NICARAGUA. THIS IS A VERY DESIRABLE ART PIECE FROM A MASTER.
Puja inicial
Masaya Company is a world leader in sustainable furniture and reforestation. All furniture and fabrics are designed and built by hand by Nicaraguans. Masaya Co exquisite furnishings with proceeds reinvested in sustainable forests and communities.
Puja inicial
