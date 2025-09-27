Solicitud de MERCHANT para Faire du Well 13-14 de junio de 2026

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YOU represent a Non-Profit Service Group (Kiwanis, Rotary, Scouting, Red Cross, Goodwill...) and just want to have a 10X10 Pop Up booth or Table Indoors and hand out Info. No selling (Asking for Donations is FINE:-) Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out on Sunday. Wear a Tabard! (basic costume) (see our Website for info)
Just Pay for Parking per car.
Up to 4 people per booth. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!) REGISTER ALL ATTENDEES BEFORE THE FAIRE, please!
If you are a member of any of the local Tribes, Indigenous Peoples, etc. Please contact us about an honored place to demonstrate, sell, participate, and/or offer information about your Cultures, Arts, and Histories. (Ignore the $1.00 Price here. That's just to get this Note to register). Write to:
[email protected] Subject Line: Faire du Well - Tribal Member Application
YOU represent a Non-Profit Service Group (Kiwanis, Rotary, YMCA, Scouting, Red Cross, Goodwill...) and just want to have a 10X10 Space with a Table Indoors and hand out Info. No selling (tho' asking for Donations is FINE:-) Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out on Sunday. Wear a Tabard! (basic costume) (see our Website for info)
Just Pay for Parking per car - $20.00 for the Weekend.
Includes up to 2 people per booth (who will get into the Faire for Free). More at regular Faire Entrance Fees. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!) REGISTER ALL ATTENDEES BEFORE THE FAIRE, please! Include your Non-Profit name/EIN.
Non-Profits are set to be in one of the Halls at the North End of the Fairgrounds. This Hall has bathrooms and is in-doors. You don't even need a pop-up. Let us know if you want a table provided and two chairs ($15.00 for the weekend) or bring your own.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE MORE EXPOSURE: We have several Service Booths planned (Cooling areas, Games Booths, Activity Booths). You would staff these Service Booths AND have your information booth next to those booths. Patrons will come up for the service (games, cooling, etc.) AND interact with you. If you want information about this, text our Office at 206-291-6205.
YOU dress in Medieval/Fantasy-ish Garb and sell things that are KIND OF Period (3-D Printed Dragons, T-Shirts, Souvenirs, Thrift Store Feast Gear/Costumes & Accessories.) Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out on Sunday. Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or OUTSIDE. POWER is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP as well. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!) Good for TWO (2) Passes and ONE (1) Parking Space (no Trailers) Friday Load-In - Sunday Depart. See (EXTRA HELPER) Ticket for Extra Helpers)
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions.
YOU dress in Period Garb, Sell period stuff, have SOMETHING to demonstrate and have HANDS-ON aspects of something to share with the Audience. You Exude the Ren Faire Spirit! You have sold at Ren Faires before, know how to be PART of the Faire and a Positive Audience-focused experience! Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out by Monday! Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or at an OUTSIDE Location. Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions.
YOU dress in Period Garb, Sell period-ish Foods (TURKEY LEGS, ALE, Potatoes (they are late period... like TURKEY LEGS!), Have a Period-ish Decorated Booth and will help contribute to the FUN of the Faire.
You Exude the Ren Faire Spirit! You have sold at Ren Faires before, know how to be PART of the Faire and a Positive Audience-focused experience! Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out by Monday! Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or at an OUTSIDE Location. Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER or WATER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions.
YOU dress in Period Garb, but your booth is NOT period Looking, and you sell NON period-ish Foods Cotton Candy, Coffee, Ice Cream), Have a Period-ish Decorated Booth and will help contribute to the FUN of the Faire.
You Exude the Ren Faire Spirit! You have sold at Ren Faires before, know how to be PART of the Faire and a Positive Audience-focused experience! Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out by Monday! Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or at an OUTSIDE Location. Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER or WATER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. Twice the Space? = Double the price. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
SO, what is the difference between Period and NON-Period Food Booths? Location. Period Food Booths will be placed in a curve facing one of our Stages. The NON-Period Booths will be on the BACK side of the PERIOD Foods. IF YOU THINK YOUR COFFEE BOOTH IS PERIOD, Write us. We respect cultures where our limited knowledge may not make us aware of how it IS period. EDUCATE US!
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH and its dimensions. ALSO, let us know IF YOUR BOOTH USES A GENERATOR! The Best Spots go to PERIOD, No-Power or just Electrical Grid (non-Generator) or Propane/Butane/Solar powered Booths. Food Handler's Permits, MAST Alcohol Server's Certificates, etc. will be checked before you are allowed to set up.
YOU dress in Period Garb, and you have a simple Push Cart or a Basket of Cookies in a Basket on your arm. You sell hand-made breads, cookies, and other wares (and you have Food Handler Permits and all that certification paperwork ready.) You help contribute to the FUN of the Faire. This is mostly for roving food vendors. Breads. Cupcakes. Hot Cider. Pickles. (and such). Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).
You Exude the Ren Faire Spirit! You have sold at Ren Faires before, know how to be PART of the Faire and a Positive Audience-focused experience! Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out by Monday! Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or at an OUTSIDE Location. Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER or WATER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas.
(See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
SO, what is the difference between Period, NON-Period, and Roving Food Booths? Location. Period Food Booths will be placed Near one of our main Stages. The NON-Period Booths will be on the further away. IF YOU THINK YOUR {Cotton Candy} (or whatever) IS PERIOD, Write us. We respect cultures where our limited knowledge may not make us aware of how it IS period. EDUCATE US! "Renaissance" means a re-birth of knowledge of a culture, NOT JUST ELIZABETHAN!
Roving Sellers should contact us directly.
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR CART and its dimensions.
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH, its dimensions, and WHAT you are selling. Please bring a copy of your Business License to post in your booth.
ALSO, let us know IF YOUR BOOTH/CART USES A GENERATOR! The Best Spots go to PERIOD, No-Power or just Electrical Grid (non-Generator) or Propane/Butane/Solar powered Booths. Food Handler's Permits, MAST Alcohol Server's Certificates, etc. will be checked before you are allowed to set up.
NB: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).
Prices go up 03/01/2026. Please reserve your Roving Booth ASAP!
If you want to be part of Tintagel - our Period Village - as a Merchant, Demonstrator, Fighter, Bard, etc. the location will be all in one area. It may not be as busy as the Main Faire, just be warned. BUT, for anyone who is of The Society, and this sounds like a fun way to contribute to Faire du Well, and sell/demonstrate, there will be a $5.00 Fee (but you get a free $5.00 "Angel" to spend at any Merchant's booth.) YOU MUST REGISTER WITH OUR SOCIETY DEMO COORDINATOR PERSON (info soon). Any SCA Fee is handled by the SCA Representative Group.
For History Re-Creation Groups OTHER than An Tir Society.
You will have your own display areas. (See "CAMPING TICKETS" pages for camping fees. You can have your own Merchants in your area for this ticket price. Your Period Village (Give us your Village Name and we will advertise it). Merchants, Demonstrators, Fighters, Bards, etc. all are welcome. This is Neutral Ground and any regalia is allowed. (i.e. RoC/Society Knights wear white belts, gold chains, etc. if you wish. One group's Sovereign = any group's Sovereign. No Worries.)
If you LOVE talking and sharing with Audience folk, then WELCOME! NB Your Camping and Parking will be different than the Society areas.
The $10.00 goes to support our Volunteer's/Performer's Soup Kitchen, THE HOT SHOWERS, the Biffies and Flush Toilets.
Send Pix of encampment.
Faire du Well is ALL about Audience Interaction. PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH, its dimensions, and WHAT you are selling/displaying. Please bring a copy of your Business License (if you are selling) to post in your booth.
Do you need a separate camping site in addition to your display space? Let us know.
PLEASE NOTE: IF YOU ARE A MERCHANT, you do not HAVE to sell in your Village. You have the option of just applying in the regular period merchant category, and pay those fees.
(Leave a note, though, with which group you are in.)
Anyone 16 or Under is Free to attend.
Just Register Them with us, please.
For others registered with your Booth and do not park a car, it's just $10 for the weekend.
If you sleep on site but in your Booth, Car, or RV, no camping fee applies.
If you have a Pup Tent (10X10 about) $10
Camping with other RVs but with NO water nor Electrical Hookup. Friday - Monday
Camping with the other RVs, but with normal City Water and Electrical Head for your RV
Our Shakespearean T-Shirt Design
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
IF FOR RESALE, MAXIMUM PRICE YOU CAN CHARGE IS $15 (including tax). NB: WSF will be charging $10 at our Booth.
There are always exceptions and special circumstances. You May Say "I sell hand made chainmaille jewelry, but can only be there SUNDAY. No Tent. Put me anywhere inside. Can we make a special deal?" So, we might agree to a price (let's say $55.00) so you buy 11 tickets here.
OR: "I run a Maze Game, but we rarely make more than $100 on a weekend. Put me at the far edge of the Grounds. We can do $35 and will give you 50 free passes to hand out." IF we agree, you would buy Seven tickets. (These are just examples. We have to agree to it before it's a done deal.)
We have two Beer Garden Sellers already reserved. If your Brewery/Winery wishes to be an additional provider, $1,500 will get Barriers, Tables, Chairs, and space at the other end of the Faire. WSF will get the additional Liquor License, but you supply Security, MAST Card Holding servers, and your own brew, wine, mead, ciders...
IF you already have any of the above (like the Barriers), talk to us and we will strike a faire bargain.
This price is good until March 01, 2026
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!