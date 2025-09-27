Solicitud de MERCHANT para Faire du Well 13-14 de junio de 2026

YOU dress in Period Garb, and you have a simple Push Cart or a Basket of Cookies in a Basket on your arm. You sell hand-made breads, cookies, and other wares (and you have Food Handler Permits and all that certification paperwork ready.) You help contribute to the FUN of the Faire. This is mostly for roving food vendors. Breads. Cupcakes. Hot Cider. Pickles. (and such). Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).



You Exude the Ren Faire Spirit! You have sold at Ren Faires before, know how to be PART of the Faire and a Positive Audience-focused experience! Set Up on FRIDAY! Move out by Monday! Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or at an OUTSIDE Location. Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER or WATER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas.



(See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)



SO, what is the difference between Period, NON-Period, and Roving Food Booths? Location. Period Food Booths will be placed Near one of our main Stages. The NON-Period Booths will be on the further away. IF YOU THINK YOUR {Cotton Candy} (or whatever) IS PERIOD, Write us. We respect cultures where our limited knowledge may not make us aware of how it IS period. EDUCATE US! "Renaissance" means a re-birth of knowledge of a culture, NOT JUST ELIZABETHAN!

Roving Sellers should contact us directly.



PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR CART and its dimensions.



PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH, its dimensions, and WHAT you are selling. Please bring a copy of your Business License to post in your booth.



ALSO, let us know IF YOUR BOOTH/CART USES A GENERATOR! The Best Spots go to PERIOD, No-Power or just Electrical Grid (non-Generator) or Propane/Butane/Solar powered Booths. Food Handler's Permits, MAST Alcohol Server's Certificates, etc. will be checked before you are allowed to set up.





NB: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).



Prices go up 03/01/2026. Please reserve your Roving Booth ASAP!