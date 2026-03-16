Mexico City, Mexico - Vans Warped Tour - September 12, 13

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Granjas México, Iztacalco, 08400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Thank you for your donation to a LIFE SAVING CAUSE! You are the real rockstar. Now let’s get you set up to meet your favorite bands at Warped Tour DC! Once inside the venue navigate to the Music Saves Lives booth to redeem your MSL VIP wristband. Follow @MusicSavesLives on Instagram for event updates and schedules.
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!