Music Saves Lives

Organizado por

Music Saves Lives

Acerca de este evento

Mexico City, Mexico - Vans Warped Tour - September 12, 13

Viad. Río de la Piedad S/n

Granjas México, Iztacalco, 08400 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

MSL VIP EXPERIENCE UPGRADE
Gratuito

Thank you for your donation to a LIFE SAVING CAUSE! You are the real rockstar. Now let’s get you set up to meet your favorite bands at Warped Tour DC! Once inside the venue navigate to the Music Saves Lives booth to redeem your MSL VIP wristband. Follow @MusicSavesLives on Instagram for event updates and schedules.

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