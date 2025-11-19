MG Foundation Subasta Silenciosa de Vacaciones 2025

Organizado por
Valued at $450
Insignia™ - 65" Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Model: NS-65F501NA24
Puja inicial
Valued at $660
6inches tall- Aztec Navajo-inspired resin vase with faux leather floral pattern and braided accent design, ideal for floral displays and home decor
Puja inicial
Valued at $260
18 holes of Golf for 4 Players w/ Cart included at Augusta Ranch Golf Club
Puja inicial
Valued at $258
Michael Kors Crossbody Purse
Puja inicial
Valued at $120
Includes
1- Oval Pot
1- KitchenAid Fine Grater
1- Tupperware Wire Whisk
1- GoodCook Winged Corkscrew
1- Peeler
Puja inicial
Valued at $100
1- Oral-B Pro 100 power toothbrush
1- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color- Immortal
1- bareMinerals Concealer
1- Sequined 8 inch Tablet Case
1- Set of patches
1- A light blue satin scrunchie
Puja inicial
Valued at $82
Western Cowboy Boot Lamp
Puja inicial
Gift Basket valued at $75
1- Blanket
1- Oral B Electric Toothbrush
1- Helix Paperback Book Safe
1- Cooling Towel
Puja inicial
Valued at $75
Includes
1- Glass serving dish
2- Swing Top Bottles
Puja inicial
Valued at $60
Includes
1- Christmas Wreath Lazy Susan
2- Le Suz Unbreakable Wine Glasses
Puja inicial
Valued at $50
De Leon Western Boot Planter
Puja inicial
Valued at $36
Overall Dimensions
11.75'' H X 8'' W
Overall Product Weight 1.8 lbs
Puja inicial
Valued at $30
Cowboy Boot Salt & Pepper Holder
Puja inicial
Valued at $30
De Leon Cowboy Horse Toilet Paper Holder
Puja inicial
Valued at $20
4 inch Texas Flag Boot Vase Toothpick Pen Holder
Puja inicial
Valued at $15
Tin with Dryer Sheets
Puja inicial
Valued at $15
Tin with Dryer Sheets
Puja inicial
Valued at $10
Cowboy Themed Saddle Soap Bottle
Puja inicial
Valued at $150
Includes:
1- White Ski Lodge Pillow
1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Cleanser
1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask
1- The Face Shop YEHWADAM Revitalizing Serum
1- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color- Immortal
1- bareMinerals Concealer
Puja inicial
Valued at $100
Includes:
1- Black Cabin Rules Pillow
1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Cleanser
1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask
1- Nudestix Magnetic Luminous Eye Color- Immortal
1- Dice Wine Charms
Puja inicial
Valued $25
Puja inicial
Valued at $50
Includes
1- Set of 3 DDX Golf Balls
1- Pretty in Pink Notecards
1- Whiteboard Schedule
Puja inicial
Valued at $100
Black/Pink Leopard Sunglasses
Puja inicial
Valued at $150
Black Donna Kara New York Sunglasses
Puja inicial
Valued at $115
1- Arizona Diamondbacks Hat
1- Arizona Cardinals Hat
Puja inicial
Valued at $255
Harley-Davidson by Bulova stainless steel men's watch in its original box
Puja inicial
Valued at $120
Black Baggallini Bag- Easy to Clean Bag with Blue Interior
Puja inicial
Valued at $110
Includes
1- Men’s size 10 Joybees Crocs
1- Oral B Electric Toothbrush
1- Bar Turntable
1- Clean & Clear Microfiber Cloth
Puja inicial
Valued at $150
Includes
1- Black Journeyman Bag Co Duffle Bag
1- Simoniz SureShine Microfiber Polish Cloth
1- Quake State Car Wipes
Puja inicial
Valued at $375
Includes
1- Jones New York Harper Four Poster Satchel
1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask
1- The Face Shop YEHWADAM Revitalizing Serum
1- NAKED WILD WEST EYESHADOW PALETTE
1- IT Cosmetics Hello Light Creme Anti-Aging Radiance Luminizer
1- Lip Palette
1- All Hours Foundation
1- bareMinerals Concealer
Puja inicial
Valued at $130
1- Scarf
1- C.C. Beanie
1- Forever Diamonds Shower Gel
1- IT Cosmetics Hello Light Creme Anti-Aging Radiance Luminizer
1- The Face Shop Mung Bean Face Mask
1- Soft Matte longwear liquid foundation shade 05
Puja inicial
Valued at $250
Includes
1- Brown & Gold Leather Money Clip
1- Black & Gold Parker 95 Fountain Pen
Puja inicial
Valued at $250
Includes
1- Grey & Silver Leather Money Clip
1- Grey & Silver Parker 95 Fountain Pen
Puja inicial
Valued at $50
Includes
1- Heatless Curls Set
1- Makeup Brush Set
Puja inicial
Valued at $200
1- 14 Piece Tupperware Set
1- Set of 2 Wine Glasses
Puja inicial
Valued at $100
