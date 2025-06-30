Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

Ofrecido por

Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

Acerca de las afiliaciones

Los Miembros de Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

ARETHA | $1,000 and up!
$1,000

Anual

4 tickets to the Finale Showcase Shout-out to you live from the stage!

1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag, sticker & pin Official MGRC t-shirt of your choice

1 MGRC Gator enamel pin

The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!


BJORK $500 - $9999
$500

Anual

2 tickets to the Finale Showcase

1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag, sticker & pin Official MGRC t-shirt of your choice

1 MGRC Gator enamel pin

The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!


SELENA $250-$400
$250

Anual

1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag & sticker Official MGRC t-shirt of your choice

The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!


KATHLEEN HANNA $100-$249
$100

Anual

1 “I support my local rock camp” tote bag

The undeniable satisfaction that you totally rock!

Añadir una donación para Miami Girls Rock Camp, Inc.

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!