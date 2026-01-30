B Wright Leadership Academy Inc

Organizado por

B Wright Leadership Academy Inc

Acerca de este evento

Miami Heat Noche de Recaudación de Fondos!

601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132, USA

General Admission
$40

The Miami HEAT invites you to the B. Wright Leadership Academy Family Night at Kaseya Center when the Miami HEAT host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 8:00 PM! Come out and enjoy a fun, action-packed night, cheering on your Miami HEAT as they battle against one of the top teams in the NBA! Special Experience: The first (50) tickets purchased include access to shoot (1) foul shot on the official HEAT court following the game!


Ticket Info: Section 328: Rows 3, 4, 5, 6

Parking and meet up spot: Gate 6


Free Throws After Game: Meet at Section 117

Añadir una donación para B Wright Leadership Academy Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!