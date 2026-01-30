Miami Heat Noche de Recaudación de Fondos!

The Miami HEAT invites you to the B. Wright Leadership Academy Family Night at Kaseya Center when the Miami HEAT host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 8:00 PM! Come out and enjoy a fun, action-packed night, cheering on your Miami HEAT as they battle against one of the top teams in the NBA! Special Experience: The first (50) tickets purchased include access to shoot (1) foul shot on the official HEAT court following the game!





Ticket Info: Section 328: Rows 3, 4, 5, 6

Parking and meet up spot: Gate 6





Free Throws After Game: Meet at Section 117