Miamibloco Saideira Social Vol VI.

Acerca de este evento
General admission. Step in, join the flow.
Bring your best beachy outfit, dont forget the glitter.
Standing room only
Ahorrar en tu lugar y ayudarnos a hacer crecer el bloco. Este nivel ayuda a mantener las ensayos de Bateria públicas, los talleres accesibles, a los artistas docentes compensados, y los eventos comunitarios fuertes para el próximo año.
Level up from “I’m going” to “I’m building this in my City.” Your ticket drops new drums into the quadra, backs youth, and sends samba straight into Miami’s streets and schools.
Standing room only
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!