Miamibloco

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Miamibloco

Acerca de este evento

Miamibloco Saideira Social Vol VI.

7275 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA

$125
Bloco Vibes Pass (show only) – G.A
$37

General admission. Step in, join the flow.
Bring your best beachy outfit, dont forget the glitter.

Standing room only

$60
$60
$90
Entrada de Rhythm Riser - Nivel 1
$50

Ahorrar en tu lugar y ayudarnos a hacer crecer el bloco. Este nivel ayuda a mantener las ensayos de Bateria públicas, los talleres accesibles, a los artistas docentes compensados, y los eventos comunitarios fuertes para el próximo año.

Bloco Champion Pass (show only) – Community Builder: $75
$75

Level up from “I’m going” to “I’m building this in my City. Your ticket drops new drums into the quadra, backs youth, and sends samba straight into Miami’s streets and schools.

Standing room only

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!