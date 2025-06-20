Organizado por

Alfond Youth & Community Center

Acerca de este evento

Ventas cerradas

Mid-Maine Dolphins Equipo de Natación Subasta en Línea.

Lugar de recogida

126 North St, Waterville, ME 04901, USA

Árbol LED Set item
Árbol LED Set item
Árbol LED Set
$10

Puja inicial

Conjunto de 2 árboles que incluye adornos y manta

Fabricante de Hielo item
Fabricante de Hielo item
Fabricante de Hielo
$10

Puja inicial

Fabricante de hielo de mostrador con pala de hielo y sujetadores de vasos de pecera. Haga hasta 26 libras de hielo al día en 2 tamaños diferentes

Cenizas 4x4 R/C Crawler item
Cenizas 4x4 R/C Crawler item
Cenizas 4x4 R/C Crawler
$10

Puja inicial

Alta velocidad – Gracias al potente motor RC 380 cepillado, el coche alcanza una velocidad de 40 km/h.

Construcción duradera – Transmisión metálica, placa base reforzada y cuerpo de PVC resistente aseguran durabilidad.

Verdadero 4WD – Suspensión independiente de doble brazo y tracción en las cuatro ruedas proporcionan una excelente tracción y estabilidad

Control total de manejo – Con el control remoto de 2.4GHz puedes disfrutar de una aceleración suave, derrapes y maniobras precisas hasta 80m de distancia.

Tiempo de juego prolongado – La batería de 7.4V 1500mAh proporciona 20-30 minutos de placer de conducción.

Luces LED – El coche está equipado con luces LED de tres modos (constante, parpadeo lento y rápido) para que puedas conducir incluso con poca luz.

Set of stadium chairs item
Set of stadium chairs item
Set of stadium chairs
$10

Puja inicial

If you have children who play sports these are a lifesaver! One is a stadium chair and the other is a deluxe chair complete with arm rests and a pocket for snacks

Maine Celtics Basketball item
Maine Celtics Basketball item
Maine Celtics Basketball
$20

Puja inicial

Maine Celtics gift basket, featuring a team autographed poster and basketball

Set of 2 Child Size Lifejackets item
Set of 2 Child Size Lifejackets
$10

Puja inicial

2 Child sized lifejackets, US Coast Guard approved

Rangely Getaway item
Rangely Getaway item
Rangely Getaway
$100

Puja inicial

Click the link to learn about your getaway


https://www.rangeleyrentals.com/vacation-rentals/michaud-mountain-chalet/

AUTOGRAPHED RED SOX MEMORBILLIA item
AUTOGRAPHED RED SOX MEMORBILLIA
$20

Puja inicial

Signed photo by Rob Refsnyder of the Boston Red Sox. Great addition for any Boston fan! Certificate of authenticity included

Candels item
Candels
$20

Puja inicial

Set of 3 handcrafted candles

Peach, fruit loops and apple/cinnamon scented

Assorted stickers item
Assorted stickers
$10

Puja inicial

Every swimmer loves to add stickers to their water bottles!

Glass Fusion Window Art item
Glass Fusion Window Art
$5

Puja inicial

Handcrafted from a family member of a swimmer, this one of a kind item is a keepsake. It measures 4.5" across and comes with a chain attached for easy hanging

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!