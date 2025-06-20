Mid-Maine Dolphins Equipo de Natación Subasta en Línea.

Organizado por
Conjunto de 2 árboles que incluye adornos y manta
Fabricante de hielo de mostrador con pala de hielo y sujetadores de vasos de pecera. Haga hasta 26 libras de hielo al día en 2 tamaños diferentes
Alta velocidad – Gracias al potente motor RC 380 cepillado, el coche alcanza una velocidad de 40 km/h.
Construcción duradera – Transmisión metálica, placa base reforzada y cuerpo de PVC resistente aseguran durabilidad.
Verdadero 4WD – Suspensión independiente de doble brazo y tracción en las cuatro ruedas proporcionan una excelente tracción y estabilidad
Control total de manejo – Con el control remoto de 2.4GHz puedes disfrutar de una aceleración suave, derrapes y maniobras precisas hasta 80m de distancia.
Tiempo de juego prolongado – La batería de 7.4V 1500mAh proporciona 20-30 minutos de placer de conducción.
Luces LED – El coche está equipado con luces LED de tres modos (constante, parpadeo lento y rápido) para que puedas conducir incluso con poca luz.
If you have children who play sports these are a lifesaver! One is a stadium chair and the other is a deluxe chair complete with arm rests and a pocket for snacks
Maine Celtics gift basket, featuring a team autographed poster and basketball
2 Child sized lifejackets, US Coast Guard approved
Signed photo by Rob Refsnyder of the Boston Red Sox. Great addition for any Boston fan! Certificate of authenticity included
Set of 3 handcrafted candles
Peach, fruit loops and apple/cinnamon scented
Every swimmer loves to add stickers to their water bottles!
Handcrafted from a family member of a swimmer, this one of a kind item is a keepsake. It measures 4.5" across and comes with a chain attached for easy hanging
