<p>Subasta 2025 de Millbrooke</p>

$110 value. Donated by Pennyrile Arts Council/Alhambra.

Ring in the holiday season with the smooth sounds and big band flair of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, performing live at the Alhambra Theatre on December 19, 2025.

This festive concert features classic Christmas songs delivered with a joyful blend of humor, nostalgia, and contemporary flair. From heartwarming carols to swinging seasonal favorites, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra brings holiday cheer to all ages in a show that promises musical magic and merriment.