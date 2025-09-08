<p>Subasta 2025 de Millbrooke</p>

Organizado por
415 Millbrooke Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, USA
Puja inicial
Donated by Justin and Jordan Huddleston
Tickets will be shared electronically with the winner. $340 Value
Puja inicial
$750 Value. Donated by YMCA
New memberships only. Previous memberships must have been inactive for at least 6 months. Good for 2 adults and children. Additional forms and this certificate are required for activation.
Puja inicial
2 season passes (each is good for 2 adults, so 4 adults total) to ALL HHS sports. Children 10 and under get in free. Passes can’t be used during post season play. $500+ value
Puja inicial
Winning bidder should provide address and Mr. Stovall will mail the tickets to them after the auction ends. Value $500+
Puja inicial
Priceless! A private, guided tour of the new high school for up to 10 people. Tour must be taken in November 2025 or after March 2026. Also includes Tiger t-shirts
Puja inicial
Value $110 Donated by Clean Air Technology Solutions
Puja inicial
$150 Value. Donated by Lake Barkley State Resort Park. Includes 2 rounds of golf with cart at Boots Randolph Golf Course and Dinner for 2 at Windows on the Water Restaurant.
Puja inicial
$200 Value. Donated by Ag Spray Equipment
Puja inicial
$110 value. Donated by Pennyrile Arts Council/Alhambra.
Ring in the holiday season with the smooth sounds and big band flair of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, performing live at the Alhambra Theatre on December 19, 2025.
This festive concert features classic Christmas songs delivered with a joyful blend of humor, nostalgia, and contemporary flair. From heartwarming carols to swinging seasonal favorites, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra brings holiday cheer to all ages in a show that promises musical magic and merriment.
Puja inicial
$125 Value. Donated by KB Photography
Puja inicial
More info to come
Puja inicial
One free admission to Hoptown Hoppers Baseball camp, a 3 day camp designed for kids age 5-12 to take place in June 2026. $75 value. Donated by Hoptown Hoppers.
Puja inicial
$130 Value. Donated by Mitchell Moore. Improve your golf game with two, 30 minute private golf lessons from PGA Professional Mitchell Moore. Perfect for adult or junior golfers.
Puja inicial
$ 40 Value. Donated by Cole Isom, head baseball coach at CCHS.
Puja inicial
$50 Value. Donated by Jason Bell.
Puja inicial
Value $50. Donated by Paula Gieseke. 2 hour art class for a child aged 6-14 to be used before 6/1/2026
Puja inicial
$50 giftcard to NoBaked Skin, donated by Katie Creekmur. Includes 1 spray tan + ph prep in studio.
Puja inicial
$69 value. Donated by Stephanie Belote
Puja inicial
$50 Value. Donated by Jerry's Express
Puja inicial
$50 Value. Donated by Jerry's Express
Puja inicial
$50 Value. Donated by Enhance & Wellness Co
Puja inicial
$50 Value. Donated by Enhance & Wellness Co
Puja inicial
$60 value. Donated by Ruffled Willow.
Puja inicial
$45 value. Donated by Betsy Shemwell
Puja inicial
Value $40. Donated by a Friend of Millbrooke. Charcoal gray color with new Millbrooke logo.
Puja inicial
$60 Value. $20 gift certificate to Fun Zone, 3 free kids meals and 5 free small cones or Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, and $10 gift certificate to It's All Goodies.
Puja inicial
Priceless. Donated by JR Knight
Puja inicial
Priceless. Donated by Mr. Stallons
Puja inicial
Priceless. Donated by Payton Rogers at Hopkinsville Fire Department. Winning student must be at least 8 years old.
Puja inicial
Priceless!
Puja inicial
Priceless! Let us save you 5 seats, front and center, with no waiting or lines required to watch your 5th grader in High School Musical this spring!
Puja inicial
Priceless!
Puja inicial
Priceless!
Puja inicial
Gran contenido
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
$50 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. This kit is played with your iPad (not included) to allow you to play action packed, hands on word puzzles!
Puja inicial
$50 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. This kit is played with your iPad (not included) to allow you to play action packed, hands on number puzzles, practicing skills from simple counting to multiplication!
Puja inicial
$25 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. 3 hard cover board book + poster set. Discover wildlife that thrives in all areas of the world- oceans, seas, forests, even hot spots and deserts. With stunning illustrations and fascinating facts, this beautiful book set is the perfect gift for any nature lover!
Puja inicial
$125 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Michael Kors red vest with tags. Perfect for the holidays! Size Women's small.
Puja inicial
$60 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Bright orange with gold Puma logo. Size Womens 6.
Puja inicial
$75 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Pampered Chef stoneware to make your own gingerbread house! Includes instructions and recipes. Perfect for the holidays!
Puja inicial
$100 Value. Donated by DeArmond for Sheriff. 29” outdoor fire pit.
