Millbrooke Elementary
<p>Subasta 2025 de Millbrooke</p>

415 Millbrooke Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240, USA

2 Titans Tickets to Titans vs Jags 11/30 at 12pm
$5

Puja inicial

Donated by Justin and Jordan Huddleston

Tickets will be shared electronically with the winner. $340 Value

YMCA Family Membership
$5

Puja inicial

$750 Value. Donated by YMCA

New memberships only. Previous memberships must have been inactive for at least 6 months. Good for 2 adults and children. Additional forms and this certificate are required for activation.

4 25-26 All Sport Season Tickets to HHS
$5

Puja inicial

2 season passes (each is good for 2 adults, so 4 adults total) to ALL HHS sports.  Children 10 and under get in free. Passes can’t be used during post season play.  $500+ value

5 Season Tickets to CCHS basketball
$5

Puja inicial

Winning bidder should provide address and Mr. Stovall will mail the tickets to them after the auction ends. Value $500+

Tiger Tour and Swag
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless! A private, guided tour of the new high school for up to 10 people. Tour must be taken in November 2025 or after March 2026. Also includes Tiger t-shirts

20 inch Ambush BMX bike
$5

Puja inicial

Value $110 Donated by Clean Air Technology Solutions

Day at Lake Barkley State Resort Park
$5

Puja inicial

$150 Value. Donated by Lake Barkley State Resort Park. Includes 2 rounds of golf with cart at Boots Randolph Golf Course and Dinner for 2 at Windows on the Water Restaurant.

15 Gallon Sprayer
$5

Puja inicial

$200 Value. Donated by Ag Spray Equipment

2 tickets to The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra holiday concert
$5

Puja inicial

$110 value. Donated by Pennyrile Arts Council/Alhambra.

Ring in the holiday season with the smooth sounds and big band flair of the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, performing live at the Alhambra Theatre on December 19, 2025.

This festive concert features classic Christmas songs delivered with a joyful blend of humor, nostalgia, and contemporary flair. From heartwarming carols to swinging seasonal favorites, the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra brings holiday cheer to all ages in a show that promises musical magic and merriment.

Mini Session with KB Photography
$5

Puja inicial

$125 Value. Donated by KB Photography

Tickets to Campanile Productions spring musical
$5

Puja inicial

More info to come

Hoptown Hoppers baseball camp
$5

Puja inicial

One free admission to Hoptown Hoppers Baseball camp, a 3 day camp designed for kids age 5-12 to take place in June 2026. $75 value. Donated by Hoptown Hoppers.

2 golf lessons with Mitchell Moore
$5

Puja inicial

$130 Value. Donated by Mitchell Moore. Improve your golf game with two, 30 minute private golf lessons from PGA Professional Mitchell Moore. Perfect for adult or junior golfers.

Pitching Lesson with Cole Isom
$5

Puja inicial

$ 40 Value. Donated by Cole Isom, head baseball coach at CCHS.

$50 giftcard to The Car Spa
$5

Puja inicial

$50 Value. Donated by Jason Bell.

2 hour art camp wth Ms. G
$5

Puja inicial

Value $50. Donated by Paula Gieseke. 2 hour art class for a child aged 6-14 to be used before 6/1/2026

$50 giftcard to NoBaked Skin
$5

Puja inicial

$50 giftcard to NoBaked Skin, donated by Katie Creekmur. Includes 1 spray tan + ph prep in studio.

1 hour massage at Serenity Massage
$5

Puja inicial

$69 value. Donated by Stephanie Belote

$50 of gift certificates to Jerry's Express Car Wash 1 of 2
$5

Puja inicial

$50 Value. Donated by Jerry's Express

$50 of gift certificates to Jerry's Express Car Wash 2 of 2
$5

Puja inicial

$50 Value. Donated by Jerry's Express

$50 giftcard to enhance & wellness co.1 of 2
$5

Puja inicial

$50 Value. Donated by Enhance & Wellness Co

$50 giftcard to enhance & wellness co. 2 of 2
$5

Puja inicial

$50 Value. Donated by Enhance & Wellness Co

Potted Plant from Ruffled Willow
$5

Puja inicial

$60 value. Donated by Ruffled Willow.

Cardinals Sweatshirt sz adult L
$5

Puja inicial

$45 value. Donated by Betsy Shemwell

Quarter zip pullover. Size Medium
$5

Puja inicial

Value $40. Donated by a Friend of Millbrooke. Charcoal gray color with new Millbrooke logo.

Kids Play Day
$5

Puja inicial

$60 Value. $20 gift certificate to Fun Zone, 3 free kids meals and 5 free small cones or Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen, and $10 gift certificate to It's All Goodies.

Mayor for the Day
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless. Donated by JR Knight

Principal for the Day
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless. Donated by Mr. Stallons

Firefighter for the Day
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless. Donated by Payton Rogers at Hopkinsville Fire Department. Winning student must be at least 8 years old.

PE Teacher for the Day
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless!

5 Premier seats at the 5th grade musical
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless! Let us save you 5 seats, front and center, with no waiting or lines required to watch your 5th grader in High School Musical this spring!

5 premier seats at Kindergarten graduation
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless!

Five premier seats at 5th Grade graduation
$5

Puja inicial

Priceless!

Cesta de regalos
$5

Puja inicial

Gran contenido

Teacher Jeans Pass 1 of 2
$5

Puja inicial

Teacher Jeans Pass 2 of 2
$5

Puja inicial

Fly By Pass- skip morning car rider lane 1 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone

Fly By Pass- skip morning car rider lane 2 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone

Fly By Pass- skip morning car rider lane 3 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone

Fly By Pass- skip morning car rider lane 4 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Drop off in front of the school after 7:05am or after the buses are gone

Lightening Lane-afternoon pass 1 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Lightening Lane-afternoon pass 2 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Lightening Lane- afternoon pass 3 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Lightening Lane-afternoon pass 4 of 4
$5

Puja inicial

Osmo Genius Words Starter Kit
$10

Puja inicial

$50 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. This kit is played with your iPad (not included) to allow you to play action packed, hands on word puzzles!

Osmo- Genius Numbers Starter Kit
$10

Puja inicial

$50 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. This kit is played with your iPad (not included) to allow you to play action packed, hands on number puzzles, practicing skills from simple counting to multiplication!

Colors of the World
$10

Puja inicial

$25 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. 3 hard cover board book + poster set. Discover wildlife that thrives in all areas of the world- oceans, seas, forests, even hot spots and deserts. With stunning illustrations and fascinating facts, this beautiful book set is the perfect gift for any nature lover!

Michael Kors red vest
$10

Puja inicial

$125 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Michael Kors red vest with tags. Perfect for the holidays! Size Women's small.

Puma orange tennis shoes Size 6
$10

Puja inicial

$60 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Bright orange with gold Puma logo. Size Womens 6.

Pampered Chef Gingerbread House Kit
$10

Puja inicial

$75 value. Donated by Kristen Ben Cheikh. Pampered Chef stoneware to make your own gingerbread house! Includes instructions and recipes. Perfect for the holidays!

Outdoor Fire Pit
$10

Puja inicial

$100 Value. Donated by DeArmond for Sheriff. 29” outdoor fire pit.

