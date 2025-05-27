MJB Legado Gala.

Organizado por
GA Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation
Food and Dessert Stations
Casino Games
$500 in Funny Money to Play
Entertainment
Activations And More!
Student/Bradshaw Alum Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation
Food and Dessert Stations
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Casino Games
$500 in Funny Money to Play
Entertainment
Activations And More!
Donated by the Lebron James Family Foundation, this signed, size medium, gold "23" Lakers jersey comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.
Winner need not be present.
Enjoy this in-home (or Zoom) wine tasting for up to 18 guests with a Wine Advisor.
Applicable in: AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, MO/KS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, VT, WI, WV
$250 value
Winner need not be present.
Enjoy 2 tickets to any remaining show during the 2026 season OR any show in the 2027 season. The Drama Group is celebrating it's 95th season!
Donated by: The Chicago Heights Drama Group
Value: $50
Winner need not be present.
Get a palm-sized tattoo.
Donated by: Kari Riley Tattoos
$300 value
Winner need not be present.
