(Multiple Available)

2 VIP Tickets ($430 value)

Recognition (on website, event marketing and collateral)

On Site Branding (at check in, on screens

EXCLUSIVE branding on back of all paddles (for sponsors at this level)

Social Media Main Feed FB and IG

(pre and/or post event) - 1 solo graphic as part of a carousel

Featured on a TikTok Video (post event)

Quarter Page Ad in Digital Program Book (accessible for 1 year)

Mention During Program (1)