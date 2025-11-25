<span>Subasta Silenciosa de Vacaciones de Mostly Monkeys 2025</span>

Organizado por
Gift certificate to France restaurant
Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, yes EVERYONE. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme.
2 Hour Makeup Session by Michelle Ada
Valid for Drag Makeup, Halloween or Special Effects only
$200 Value!
$60 Value!
Can be redeemed for two tickets to either The Barber of Seville or Fellow Travelers
Four tickets to the San Diego Symphony at Jacobs Music Center
$500 Value!
https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/about/the-new-jacobs-music-center/
Two tickets to a La Jolla Music Society performance during the 2025-2026 season
Expires January 15, 2026!
$125 Value
$200 Value!
Relax with a massage by KAT Vitality!!
Whispering Day Spa
Rejuvenate your skin with our Crystal Hydrating Facial, a soothing alternative to chemical peels. This facial uses botanical enzymes to gently dissolve pore-clogging debris, followed by a cooling quartz massage to calm and refresh the skin. A custom mask and nourishing serums provide deep hydration, while a relaxing scalp massage completes this luxurious experience.
$350 Value!
Puja inicial
Up to 12 people
90 minutes
Includes 8 bottle of wine and a wine consultant
$415 Value!
2 Colonics
Advanced Fiber
Probiotics
$420 Value!
2 Colonic Sessions
1 Castor Oil Treatment
1 Infrared Sauna
1 Compression Suit
$650 Value
Redeem for Initial Exam and First Treatment
$145 Value
Vintage furnishing and accessories!
Haircut with Pamela Perettie. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo, Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Conditioner, Paul Mitchell Hair and Body Moisturizer, Merck High Hold Pmanade. $140 Value!
Services offered: Equine massage, Canine massage, Combined in Person Healing Energy/Massage and Communication Sessions and more visit www.jenharmel.com to learn more $110 Value
Good for Paint your Pet Night for 2. $150 Value
Play. Explore. Learn @ The Artist Outpost https://www.theartistoutpost.com/
Art and Pottery classes for Kids and Adults in Ocean Beach, San Diego
Tobias James: Paso Robles, Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel and Austin Hope: Three C's Celler Select Donated by Barbara Laskaris-Lorigan and Wayne Lorigan $225 Value
