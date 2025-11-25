Organizado por

Mostly Monkeys
Ventas cerradas

<span>Subasta Silenciosa de Vacaciones de Mostly Monkeys 2025</span>

$250

Gift certificate to France restaurant

Two VIP tickets to Red Dress Party 2026 San Diego
$100

Red Dress Party San Diego is a whimsical fundraising event where everyone is encouraged to be brave, let loose, and celebrate impact. Like the name suggests, attendees are required to wear a red dress, yes EVERYONE. This serves as a powerful sign of compassion and solidarity for those affected by HIV/AIDS and as a way to unite the crowd in one radiant theme.

Make up session by Michele Ada item
Make up session by Michele Ada
$100

2 Hour Makeup Session by Michelle Ada


Valid for Drag Makeup, Halloween or Special Effects only


$200 Value!

Sit's Getting Real Gift Certificate item
Sit's Getting Real Gift Certificate
$100

Dog Training, Dog Walking, Dog Sitting


https://www.sitsgettingreal.com/


$300 Value!

Haircut by Rene @ Neri & Co. item
Haircut by Rene @ Neri & Co.
$30

$60 Value!

Two Tickets to the San Diego Opera item
Two Tickets to the San Diego Opera
$100

Can be redeemed for two tickets to either The Barber of Seville or Fellow Travelers

San Diego Syphony Concert Experience item
San Diego Syphony Concert Experience
$100

Four tickets to the San Diego Symphony at Jacobs Music Center


$500 Value!


https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/about/the-new-jacobs-music-center/

Two Tickets to The Conrad: Home of La Jolla Music Society item
Two Tickets to The Conrad: Home of La Jolla Music Society
$100

Two tickets to a La Jolla Music Society performance during the 2025-2026 season


https://theconrad.org/


Expires January 15, 2026!

Custom Leather Suspenders by Leather Love item
Custom Leather Suspenders by Leather Love
$50

$125 Value

Picnic Basket With 12 Tickets to 6 Balboa Park Attractions item
Picnic Basket With 12 Tickets to 6 Balboa Park Attractions
$100

$200 Value!

$100 Gift Certificate to KAT Vitality item
$100 Gift Certificate to KAT Vitality
$50

Relax with a massage by KAT Vitality!!

$125 Crystal Hydrating Facial Gift Certificate item
$125 Crystal Hydrating Facial Gift Certificate
$50

Whispering Day Spa

Rejuvenate your skin with our Crystal Hydrating Facial, a soothing alternative to chemical peels. This facial uses botanical enzymes to gently dissolve pore-clogging debris, followed by a cooling quartz massage to calm and refresh the skin. A custom mask and nourishing serums provide deep hydration, while a relaxing scalp massage completes this luxurious experience.

4 passes to the San Diego Zoo item
4 passes to the San Diego Zoo
$100

$350 Value!

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience by PRP Wine item
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience by PRP Wine
$100

Up to 12 people

90 minutes

Includes 8 bottle of wine and a wine consultant


$415 Value!

Two bottles of wine and a $75 Gift Certificate item
Two bottles of wine and a $75 Gift Certificate
$100

Provided by Celler Hand


https://www.cellarhandhillcrest.com/


$200 Value!

Gift Certificate to Aqua Lavage item
Gift Certificate to Aqua Lavage
$200

2 Colonics

Advanced Fiber

Probiotics


$420 Value!

Gift Certificate to Aqua Lavage item
Gift Certificate to Aqua Lavage
$250

2 Colonic Sessions

1 Castor Oil Treatment

1 Infrared Sauna

1 Compression Suit


$650 Value


Gift Certificate to Upgrade Chiropractic item
Gift Certificate to Upgrade Chiropractic
$75

Redeem for Initial Exam and First Treatment


$145 Value

$250 Gift Certificate to Mid Century item
$250 Gift Certificate to Mid Century
$125

Vintage furnishing and accessories!

Tokyo Blonde Salon item
Tokyo Blonde Salon
$50

Haircut with Pamela Perettie. Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Tingle Shampoo, Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Conditioner, Paul Mitchell Hair and Body Moisturizer, Merck High Hold Pmanade. $140 Value!

Gift Certificate to Harmel's Helping Hands item
Gift Certificate to Harmel's Helping Hands
$50

Services offered: Equine massage, Canine massage, Combined in Person Healing Energy/Massage and Communication Sessions and more visit www.jenharmel.com to learn more $110 Value

Gift Certificate to the Artist Outpost item
Gift Certificate to the Artist Outpost
$75

Good for Paint your Pet Night for 2. $150 Value


Play. Explore. Learn @ The Artist Outpost https://www.theartistoutpost.com/


Art and Pottery classes for Kids and Adults in Ocean Beach, San Diego

Wine Package: 4 Bottles of AMAZING Wine! item
Wine Package: 4 Bottles of AMAZING Wine!
$125

Tobias James: Paso Robles, Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel and Austin Hope: Three C's Celler Select Donated by Barbara Laskaris-Lorigan and Wayne Lorigan $225 Value

Hair By Daniel Gift Ceritifcate item
Hair By Daniel Gift Ceritifcate
$125

https://www.instagram.com/hairbydanieeel/ $200 Value!

