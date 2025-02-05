Your generous support provides two children with a full week of meals (breakfast, lunch, and snacks) during our REALSTREAM Summer Experience, plus their insurance and transportation!
As a token of our gratitude, you'll enjoy:
Company logo in Event Program,
Special mention on social media,
Enjoy an exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM!
The London Season Package
$1,000
Your generous support provides five children with a full week of meals (breakfast, lunch, and snacks) during our REALSTREAM Summer Experience, plus their insurance and transportation!
As a token of our gratitude, you'll enjoy:
Prominent logo placement,
Speaking opportunity at the event,
Dedicated social media post,
Enjoy an exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM!
The Royal Patronage
$5,000
Your generosity goes beyond by sponsoring half of attendees' week of meals (breakfast, lunch, and snacks) during our REALSTREAM Summer Experience, plus their insurance and transportation!
As a token of our gratitude, you'll enjoy:
Your family name or company logo will be featured on REALSTREAM children's t-shirts worn throughout the Boston area all summer experience. |
Featured in all event marketing |
Presenting sponsor recognition |
Enjoy an exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM!
