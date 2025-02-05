Mrs. Brown's Tea Party: A Cup of Tea in the World of Jane Austen

705 Hale St

Beverly, MA 01915, USA

The Bath Assembly Package
$350
Your generous support provides two children with a full week of meals (breakfast, lunch, and snacks) during our REALSTREAM Summer Experience, plus their insurance and transportation! As a token of our gratitude, you'll enjoy: Company logo in Event Program, Special mention on social media, Enjoy an exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM!
The London Season Package
$1,000
Your generous support provides five children with a full week of meals (breakfast, lunch, and snacks) during our REALSTREAM Summer Experience, plus their insurance and transportation! As a token of our gratitude, you'll enjoy: Prominent logo placement, Speaking opportunity at the event, Dedicated social media post, Enjoy an exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM!
The Royal Patronage
$5,000
Your generosity goes beyond by sponsoring half of attendees' week of meals (breakfast, lunch, and snacks) during our REALSTREAM Summer Experience, plus their insurance and transportation! As a token of our gratitude, you'll enjoy: Your family name or company logo will be featured on REALSTREAM children's t-shirts worn throughout the Boston area all summer experience. | Featured in all event marketing | Presenting sponsor recognition | Enjoy an exclusive invitation to our Tea & Lemonade Party at REALSTREAM!

