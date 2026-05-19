MS MOVE Tienda

The Classic Dad Hat is crafted from 100% cotton twill, featuring an unstructured, low-profile crown for a relaxed fit. An adjustable buckle strap and pre-curved visor make this Yupoong dad hat easy to wear and style. Whether you’re going for subtle logos or bold graphics, the Yupoong classic dad hat is the ideal base for custom embroidery and laid-back branding.

100% chino cotton twill

Green Camo color is 35% chino cotton twill, 65% polyester

Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile

6 embroidered eyelets

3 ⅛” (7.6 cm) crown

Adjustable strap with antique buckle