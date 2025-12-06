Medina Weekday Preschool

Organizado por

Medina Weekday Preschool

Acerca de este evento

MWP Cookies with Santa Basket Raffle (copy)

Bee Happy item
Bee Happy
$5
#2 LET’S DANCE item
#2 LET’S DANCE
$5
  • $65 gift certificate
  • Cotton Candy
  • OUAD Zipper Pouch
  • OUAD Teddy Bear Stuffed Animal
  • OUAD Youth T-shirt (Size M)
  • OUAD keychain 
  • OUAD mini-frisbee 
  • Fidget spinner

Donated by Once Upon a Dream (OUAD) Dance and Cheer

#3 CRAFT CRAZY item
#3 CRAFT CRAZY
$5
  • $25 Gift Card to Craft Adhesive Products
  • Sublimated Waffle Kitchen Towels (2)
  • Slim Can Coozies (2)
  • Coozies (2)
  • Popsicle Holders (2)
  • Sublimated Neoprene Car Coasters (2)
  • Medina Bees T-shirt (Youth S)
  • Adult Large T-shirt with DTF to Apply
  • 16oz Plastic Tumbler with UVDTF Cup Wrap

Donated by Craft Adhesive Products

#4 KEEP CALM AND APPLE ON item
#4 KEEP CALM AND APPLE ON
$5
  • $50 gift card 
  • Carmel Apple Dip Mix
  • Apple Spice Cake Mix
  • Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
  • Apple Butter
  • Apple “Chaider” Jam
  • Hot Apple Cider Mulling Spices

Donated by Geig’s Orchard

#5 WELCOME BABY item
#5 WELCOME BABY
$5
  • $25 Guys Pizza Co. Gift Card
  • $20 Guilford Petal Co. Gift Certificate
  • Crocheted Bunny

Donated by Guys Pizza Co., Guilford Petal Co., and Ivory Farmhouse

#6 TIME FOR TEA item
#6 TIME FOR TEA
$5
  • Christmas Napkins
  • Christmas Jar
  • Christmas Tea
  • Assorted Chocolates 
  • Honey Sticks (4)
  • Tree Tower Tumble: A Festive Stacking Game

Donated by Medina Meadows Skilled Nursing & Rehabilition

#7 KEEP CAFFEINATED item
#7 KEEP CAFFEINATED
$5
  • Travel Tumblers (3)
  • Kitchen Towels (2)
  • Box of Single Serve Cups
  • Complimentary Beverage Tickets (4)
  • Biggby Coffee Coupons (4)

Donated by Biggby Coffee

#8 SIP AND SMILE item
#8 SIP AND SMILE
$5
  • $25 Starbucks Gift Cards (2) ($50 value) 
  • Travel Mug 
  • Cup with Straw
  • Coffee Mug
  • Gingerbread Ground Coffee 
  • Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
  • Peppermint Dust 
  • Chocolate Truffle

Donated by The Dress Bridal Boutique

#9 JUST KEEP SWIMMING item
#9 JUST KEEP SWIMMING
$5

4 Free Weeks of Swim Lessons + Membership Fee

Strongsville Location


Donated by Goldfish Swim School (Strongsville)

#10 HATS OFF TO YOU item
#10 HATS OFF TO YOU
$5
  • Medina Hat
  • Baby Bison Hat

Donated by Hutch’s Hats

#11 SENSATIONAL SKIN item
#11 SENSATIONAL SKIN
$5
  • Brightening Face Mask
  • Lip Jellie
  • Jane Iredale Eye Shadow Stick Mini Trio 
  • Jane Iredale Magic Mitt
  • Earrings
  • Lipstick 
  • Cream Eye Shadow
  • Gentle Cleanser
  • Bosom + Bum Balm 
  • Collagen RX Travel Size
  • Tinted Lip Balm
  • 5% L-Ascorbic Vitamin C Brightening Cream
  • Vitamin C Brightening Serum +Ferulic Acid Travel Size
  • Nose Pore Strip
  • Gua Sha Facial Tool
  • Microbiome-Friendly Nourishing Cream Travel Size 
  • Zoya Nail Polish
  • Luxury Lotion 
  • Oylie Total Repair 
  • Eye Shadow Quad
  • Ice Roller

Donated by Trillium Creek Dermatology

#12 COOKIES FOR SANTA item
#12 COOKIES FOR SANTA
$5
  • Sugar Cookie Mix (2)
  • Vanilla Frosting (2)
  • Rainbow Sprinkles (2)
  • Pot Holders (2)
  • Mini Whisk
  • Mini Spatula 
  • Mini Cookie Cutters (3)

Donated by Medina Weekday Preschool and the Sutherland Family

#13 TREAT YOURSELF item
#13 TREAT YOURSELF
$5
  • Gift Certificate for 1 Hour Long Facial ($175 value)
  • Ingrown Hair Oil
  • Exfoliating Scrub

Donated by Sugar Bar

#14 COZY NIGHT IN item
#14 COZY NIGHT IN
$5
  • Cozy blanket
  • $25 Guys Pizza Co. Gift Card
  • $20 Handles Ice Cream Gift Card

Donated by the Sutherland family, Guys Pizza Co., and Handles Homemade Ice Cream

#15 A WINTER DINNER item
#15 A WINTER DINNER
$5
  • Baking Dish with Serving Rack
  • Kitchen Towels (3)
  • Spatula Set
  • Roasted Garlic, Rosemary & Sea Salt Spice Blend
  • Winter Pasta
  • Avocado Oil

Donated by Suncrest Hospice

#16 SAY CHEESE item
#16 SAY CHEESE
$5

$50 Gift Certificate


Donated by Q Photography LLC

#17 GROCERY GAMES item
#17 GROCERY GAMES
$5
  • $25 GFS Gift Card
  • $25 Acme Gift Card
  • $25 Buehler’s Gift Card

Donated by Gordon Food Service, Acme Fresh Market, and Buehler's Fresh Foods

#18 ROAR item
#18 ROAR
$5

2 General Admission Tickets


Donated by Akron Zoo

#19 SQUEAKY CLEAN item
#19 SQUEAKY CLEAN
$5

3 Month Buckeye Unlimited Car Wash Membership ($105 value)


Donated by Buckeye Super Wash

#20 FORE! item
#20 FORE!
$5

(2) $30 Top Golf gift certificates ($60 value)


Donated by the Sutherland family

# 21 HAPPY BIRTHDAY item
# 21 HAPPY BIRTHDAY
$5

Kid’s Birthday Party Gift Certificate ($249.99 value)


Donated by Cool Beans Café

#22 TEE TIME item
#22 TEE TIME
$5

Foursome of Golf (including Green Fees and Range Balls)


Donated by Fox Meadow Country Club

#23 ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL? item
#23 ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL?
$5
  • Water Bottle
  • Kitchen towels (2)
  • Straw and Topper Set
  • “Snackle” Box
  • Beef Jerky 
  • Toasted Coconut Cashews 
  • Pringles

Donated by the Sanctuary of Wadsworth

#24 A SWEET TREAT item
#24 A SWEET TREAT
$5
  • Coffee Mug
  • Mini Tray/Cutting Board
  • Carmel Brownie Cream Chocolate Bar
  • Fruit Filled Pastries
  • Chocolate Truffles
  • Mocha Caramels
  • Chocolate Rolled Wafers
  • Medium Roast Coffee
  • Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
  • Coffee Candies

Donated by a friend of Medina Weekday

#25 BEE HAPPY item
#25 BEE HAPPY
$5
  • Mini Bee Kitchen Tongs
  • Bee Stuffed Animal
  • Bee Kitchen Towels (2)
  • Bee Cardboard Craft Cutouts
  • Bee Stickers (2)
  • Bee Picture Stand
  • Bee Wooden Decorations (donated by LilyNicholas Shoppe) (2)
  • Welcome Sign (donated by LilyNicholas Shoppe)
  • Medina Bees Youth T-shirt (Size M)
  • Medina Bees Youth T-shirt (Size S)

Donated by the Sutherland family, Craft Adhesive Products and LilyNicholas Shoppe

#26 READING IS MY FAVORITE SPORT item
#26 READING IS MY FAVORITE SPORT
$5
  • Cozy blanket
  • Candle
  • Coffee mug
  • Books by Sarah Davis (4)

Donated by Sarah Forester Davis

#27 DON’T “FLIP” OUT item
#27 DON’T “FLIP” OUT
$5
  • $50 Gift Certificate
  • T-shirt (Adult M)
  • Water Bottle
  • Shaklee Protein Drink
  • Shaklee Meal-In-A-Bar
  • Shaklee Snack Bar

Donated by Buckeye Activity Center

#28 MODEL MAGIC item
#28 MODEL MAGIC
$5
  • H2O Clock
  • Inventor: 12-in-1 Models
  • Inventor: 50-in-1 Models
  • Extreme Big Cats of the World: Model Baby Snow Leopard
  • Amazing and Bizarre Frogs of the World: Make and Display Different Types of Tree Frogs

Donated by Smartickles Toy Store


#29 IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES item
#29 IT’S ALL FUN AND GAMES
$5
  • Magnetic Building Cubes
  • Magnetic Building Tiles 
  • Flip to Win: Travel Games for Kids
  • Devotional Doodle Journals (2)
  • Fidgetz

Donated by Western Reserve Masonic Community

#30 CHOCOLATE HEAVEN item
#30 CHOCOLATE HEAVEN
$5
  • Holiday Chocolate Cookie House Kit
  • Coffee Mugs (2)
  • Popcorn (2)
  • Hot Cocoa Bombs (4)
  • Creamer Bombs (6)

Donated by Chocolate Delights

#31 CLEVELAND FANATIC item
#31 CLEVELAND FANATIC
$5
  • Cleveland Browns Coffee Mug
  • Cleveland Browns Women’s Winter Hat 
  • Cleveland Browns Men’s Socks (3)
  • Cleveland Browns Wireless Speaker and Bottle Opener 
  • Cleveland Browns Coozie
  • Cleveland Browns Adult Rain Poncho (2) 
  • Cleveland Browns Magnet
  • Cleveland Browns Face Decals 
  • Cleveland Browns Backpack Cooler
  • Cleveland Cavaliers Men’s Winter Hat 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers Coozie 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers Stainless Steel Water Bottle 
  • Cleveland Cavaliers Lanyard 
  • Cleveland Guardians Men’s Socks (1)
  • Cleveland Guardians Plush Throw
  • Cleveland Guardians Adhesive Decals
  • $25 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card  
  • Stadium Approved Sling Bag

Donated by Medina Oddfellows

#32 VROOM item
#32 VROOM
$5
  • Complimentary Vehicle Detail Service Gift Certificate at Medina Auto Mall 
  • Automotive Glass Wipes
  • Cleaning Towel
  • Mini Tissues
  • Air Freshener
  • Microfiber Cleaning Towels
  • Automotive Protectant Wipes
  • Window Cleaner 
  • Window Squeegee 
  • Scrub Brush
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Scouring Sponges
  • Brillo Sponge
  • Protect All Protectant 
  • Multi-Purpose Cleaner
  • Tire Shine and Gloss
  • Wheel and Tire Cleaner

Donated by Medina Auto Mall

#33 LOTS OF LOVE FOR LEGO item
#33 LOTS OF LOVE FOR LEGO
$5
  • Classic 90 Years of Cars 71 Piece Iconic Cars Toy Set Polybag with 4 Mini Build Cars
  • Classic Large Creative Brick Box
  • Toy Figures and Playset 
  • Minifigures: Collectible Characters with Accessories
  • Minifigures: Limited Edition Building Toy Set 
  • Botanical Accessories Polybag 
  • Creator Winter Christmas Train
  • Brick Popper: World’s Fastest Separator Tool
  • Luggage Tag
  • Lego Ideas Book New Edition 
  • Classic Green Baseplate (32x32 Square) 
  • Colorful Building Blocks Cube Storage Organizer Bins
  • Sticker Your Bricks: Reusable Lego Stickers

Donated by the Sutherland family

#34 DAILY DOSE OF IRON (1) item
#34 DAILY DOSE OF IRON (1)
$5
  • 2 Month Membership (Unlimited Green Fees)
  • 1 Hour OR Your Portion of 18 Holes in Bunker Hill’s Full Swing Indoor Golf Simulator

Donated by Bunker Hill Golf Course

#35 DAILY DOSE OF IRON (2) item
#35 DAILY DOSE OF IRON (2)
$5
  • 2 Month Membership (Unlimited Green Fees)
  • 1 Hour OR Your Portion of 18 Holes in Bunker Hill’s Full Swing Indoor Golf Simulator

Donated by Bunker Hill Golf Course

#36 TIME FOR TATTOOS (1) item
#36 TIME FOR TATTOOS (1)
$5
  • $50 Gift Certificate
  • Key Chain
  • Magnet 
  • Button

Donated by Nautical Ink

#37 TIME FOR TATTOOS (2) item
#37 TIME FOR TATTOOS (2)
$5
  • $50 Gift Certificate
  • Key Chain
  • Magnet 
  • Button

Donated by Nautical Ink

#38 LOTTERY LOVER’S DREAM item
#38 LOTTERY LOVER’S DREAM
$5

$50 in Assorted Ohio Lottery Tickets


Donated by the Sutherland family

#39 WONDERFUL SCENTS item
#39 WONDERFUL SCENTS
$5
  • Car Air Freshener (2)
  • Pen
  • Bath Bomb


Donated by Flare and Bloom

#40 BEAUTIFUL BANNER item
#40 BEAUTIFUL BANNER
$5
  • One Custom Hand-Painted Banner


Donated by Little One Designs

#41 A MOMENT CAPTURED IN TIME item
#41 A MOMENT CAPTURED IN TIME
$5
  • 45 Minute Photo Session

Donated by Luxe Little Moments

#42 EXTRACURRICULAR FUN item
#42 EXTRACURRICULAR FUN
$5
  • Gift Certificate
  • Kid’s Plastic Cup 
  • Dance Stickers (5)
  • Medina Centre for Dance Art Socks (Size M)
  • Teddy Bear

Donated by Davis-Parks School of Arts

#43 SNOW MUCH FUN item
#43 SNOW MUCH FUN
$5
  • Hooded Throw Blanket 
  • Magical Christmas Coloring Book + Stickers
  • Winter Wonderland Coloring Book + Stickers 
  • Spirograph 
  • Apples to Apples Junior 
  • Light Up Drawing Board
  • Stitch Memory Match Game
  • Goodnight Moon
  • The Velveteen Rabbit
  • The Night Before Christmas
  • A Christmas Carol 
  • The Nutcracker
  • The Foot Book
  • Ten Apples Up On Top 
  • Color Change Dual-Ended Markers
  • Trippy & Groovy: Bold and Easy Coloring Book
  • Bluey and Friends Sticker and Activity Book 
  • Yeti Magnetic Wooden Dress-Up Set
  • Writing Tool: 2 Pencils and 10 Erasers (2)
  • Wonder Sphere: Magic Hover Ball 
  • Glitter Slime (4)
  • Set of Building Blocks (2)


Donated by Medina Weekday Preschool

#44 GOODIE BAG item
#44 GOODIE BAG
$5
  • Cat & Jack Headband 
  • Sugar Scrub and Lip Balm
  • The Night Before Christmas
  • Bow Throw Blanket 

Donated by The Village at Hinckley Oaks, Helping

Hands Foundation, Pride One and Better House  

#45 RESTORED AND REFINISHED item
#45 RESTORED AND REFINISHED
$5
  • Refinished Furniture Piece
  • This lovingly renewed, upcycled piece is perfect for a bedroom, guest room, or entry way. Rich burgundy, high quality paint with new hardware.
  • 32” wide / 43” tall / 18” deep

Donated by Allie De Witt

#46 SWEET TOOTH item
#46 SWEET TOOTH
$5
  • Assorted Candy

Donated by Sweets & Geeks


#47 SANTA'S SLEIGH item
#47 SANTA'S SLEIGH
$5
  • Assorted Christmas Stickers
  • Handmade Ornaments (3)
  • Christmas Sweatshirt (Size XL)
  • 2 Free Car Wash Certificates

Donated by wjmaydesigns, Bella Moxie Company,
Elisa Designs, and ModWash

#48 GOOD FOR GOLF item
#48 GOOD FOR GOLF
$5
  • 2 Month Membership (Unlimited Green Fees)
  • 1 Hour OR Your Portion of 18 Holes in Full Swing Indoor Golf Simulator
  • Gift Certificate for 18 Holes of Golf with Cart (72 Holes Total)

Donated by Bunker Hill Golf Course

#49 HAVE FUN AT HOCKEY
$5
  • Eight Huntington Bank Lounge Tickets
  • Two Parking Passes
  • Good for Game on December 20th, 2025

Donated by Lake Erie Monsters

#50 PLAY LIKE A PRO
$5
  • Two Hour Golf Simulator Gift Certificate

Donated by Medina Country Club

#51 GO CAVS
$5
  • Craig Porter Jr. Autographed Mini-Ball
  • Cavs Wrist Band
  • Stress Ball
  • Pencil
  • Pen
  • Sticker

Donated by The Cleveland Cavaliers

#52 REST AND RECHARGE
$5
  • One (1) hour Massage by Terry Talmon, LMT
  • Two Tumblers
  • Two ($25) Gift Cards to Contessa's on the Lake (Chippewa Lake) ($50 Value)

Donated by Terry Talmon, KLS Custom Designs, and Contessa's on the Lake

Añadir una donación para Medina Weekday Preschool

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!