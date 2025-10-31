Empower and inspire the next generation with an untorgettable experience!





Darryl "DMC" McDaniels — legendary artist, author, and youth advocate — will visit your high school, middle school elementary school, Boys & Girls Club, or

youth organization to speak directly to Youth, Kids, or Students.





Whether it's a school assembly or after-school program, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will leave a lasting impact on every listener.

Give your youth the gift of inspiration - because one message can change a life.