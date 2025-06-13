NAACP Sucursal Metuchen Edison Unidad 2089 Gala Anual del Fondo de Libertad - Hasta aquí hemos llegado por la fe: Celebrando el viaje de Harriet Tubman

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Celebraciones, Cena, Música, Entretenimiento y Subasta Silenciosa.
FULL PAGE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
HALF PAGE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
QUARTER PAGE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
OUTSIDE BACK COVER COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
INSIDE BACK COVER COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
INSDE FRONT COVER COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
CENTER LAYOUT LEFT SIDE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
CENTER LAYOUT RIGHT SIDE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.
Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]
30 tickets for guests to attend, full page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala, banner on our website, newsletter, small business directory website, and all social media.
25 tickets for guests to attend, full page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala, small business directory website, and social media. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.
20 tickets for guests to attend, half-page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala and social media. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.
15 tickets for guests to attend, half-page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.
10 tickets for guests to attend, half-page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.
2 tickets for guests to attend. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.
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