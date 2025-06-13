NAACP Metuchen Edison Piscataway Area Branch

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NAACP Metuchen Edison Piscataway Area Branch

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NAACP Sucursal Metuchen Edison Unidad 2089 Gala Anual del Fondo de Libertad - Hasta aquí hemos llegado por la fe: Celebrando el viaje de Harriet Tubman

1714 Easton Ave

Somerset, NJ 08873, USA

Donación
$150

Celebraciones, Cena, Música, Entretenimiento y Subasta Silenciosa.

AD JOURNAL - FULL PAGE
$100

FULL PAGE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - HALF PAGE
$75

HALF PAGE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - QUARTER PAGE
$50

QUARTER PAGE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - OUTSIDE BACK COVER
$300

OUTSIDE BACK COVER COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - INSIDE BACK COVER
$250

INSIDE BACK COVER COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - INSIDE FRONT COVER
$250

INSDE FRONT COVER COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - CENTER LAYOUT LEFT SIDE
$300

CENTER LAYOUT LEFT SIDE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

AD JOURNAL - CENTER LAYOUT RIGHT SIDE
$300

CENTER LAYOUT RIGHT SIDE COLORED ADVERTISEMENT IN OUR SOURVENIR JOURNAL.

Camera-ready ads must be in either pdf or jpg file only and emailed to [email protected] or [email protected]

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

30 tickets for guests to attend, full page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala, banner on our website, newsletter, small business directory website, and all social media.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

25 tickets for guests to attend, full page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala, small business directory website, and social media. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,500

20 tickets for guests to attend, half-page advertisement in our gala program.  Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala and social media. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,500

15 tickets for guests to attend, half-page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.

Star Sponsorship
$1,500

10 tickets for guests to attend, half-page advertisement in our gala program. Recognition on our overhead screens during the gala. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.

Friend of NAACP MEAB
$650

2 tickets for guests to attend. Opportunity to provide a giveaway item for the swag bag.

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