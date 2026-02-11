Tienda del Museo Nacional de la Medalla de Honor.

Acerca de esta tienda
Comience su día con un símbolo de coraje y sacrificio. Esta taza de cerámica presenta el emblemático emblema del Museo Nacional de la Medalla de Honor en audaz azul y oro, envolviéndose elegantemente alrededor de un fondo blanco nítido. Su resistente asa y acabado suave la hacen perfecta para disfrutar de su café, té o bebida caliente favorita.
Tanto funcional como significativa, esta taza sirve como un recordatorio diario de los valores de honor, coraje y compromiso. Un gran recuerdo, regalo o adición a su colección de cocina, combina la practicidad diaria con el orgullo patriótico.
National Medal of Honor Museum Baseball
Celebrate America’s pastime while honoring America’s heroes with this exclusive National Medal of Honor Museum baseball. Designed in striking navy blue and white with gold stitching, it features the museum’s name and embodies the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.
Perfect as a collectible, display piece, or meaningful gift, this baseball is a unique way to connect the spirit of the game with the legacy of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients. A timeless keepsake for sports fans, patriots, and museum supporters alike.
American Flag Needlepoint Bottle Opener
Open every bottle with pride using this handcrafted Smathers and Branson American Flag bottle opener. Featuring a beautifully stitched red, white, and blue needlepoint flag encased in a rich wooden frame, it pairs timeless craftsmanship with patriotic spirit. The sturdy stainless-steel opener ensures durability, making it as functional as it is meaningful.
Perfect for home bars, tailgates, or as a gift, this bottle opener is both a practical tool and a tribute to American pride. A standout keepsake, it’s designed to celebrate freedom with every use.
Airman Sleep Tight Air Force Teddy Bear
Fly high with courage and comfort with the Airman Sleep Tight Air Force teddy bear. Dressed in a detailed camouflage uniform and matching cap, this soft and huggable bear honors the dedication and service of the United States Air Force.
Perfect as a thoughtful gift, keepsake, or cuddly companion, this bear represents protection, strength, and pride. Whether displayed as a tribute or cherished as a bedtime buddy, the Airman Sleep Tight bear is a heartwarming way to honor the brave people of the Air Force.
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