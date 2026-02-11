Tienda del Museo Nacional de la Medalla de Honor.

National Medal of Honor Museum Baseball

Celebrate America’s pastime while honoring America’s heroes with this exclusive National Medal of Honor Museum baseball. Designed in striking navy blue and white with gold stitching, it features the museum’s name and embodies the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

Perfect as a collectible, display piece, or meaningful gift, this baseball is a unique way to connect the spirit of the game with the legacy of our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients. A timeless keepsake for sports fans, patriots, and museum supporters alike.