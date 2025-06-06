11am performance of NOAH | ADULT TICKET. LUNCH at Hershey Farm Restaurant Hershey Farm’s Grand Smorgasbord features both classic PA Dutch dishes and modern flavors. Enjoy our original recipes, hot entrées, freshly prepared daily specials on the Grill, a hot carving station (evenings & weekends), crisp salads and homemade soups on the Soup, Salad, Gourmet Bread & Potato Bar and our famous desserts on the Bakery fresh deluxe dessert bar. Price includes coffee, hot tea, iced tea and lemonade. Soda is extra.