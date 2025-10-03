Vuela a casa Subasta de casas para pájaros.

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Artista: Carol Stiff
Encuéntrala en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloonboutiquellc
Durante más de 30 años, he estado creando arte y manualidades en muchas formas, guiada por un estilo juguetón, experimental y táctil. Mi inspiración comenzó con mi abuelo, un increíble artista y dibujante, que me mostró la alegría y posibilidad que la creatividad puede traer. Esa chispa se quedó conmigo, convirtiéndose en una pasión de toda la vida por explorar acrílicos, acuarelas, arte texturizado, y una variedad de otros medios artesanales, como costura, cestería, fabricación de velas y jabones.
Para mí, el arte es acerca de la libertad, la curación y un espacio seguro—la libertad de probar cosas nuevas, seguir la curiosidad y abrazar lo que debe ser en el momento en que se crea. El lugar seguro donde las personas pueden sanar a través de crear algo significativo y hermoso.
Creo que cada pieza lleva su propio propósito, incluso cuando no es “perfecta”.
Mi mayor influencia y el corazón detrás de mi compromiso con la comunidad es mi madre. Aunque tenía poco, lo dio todo. Su generosidad no se medía en riqueza, sino en compasión. Ya sea para una recaudación de fondos escolar, una tropa de Girl Scouts, un equipo deportivo local o una familia necesitada, daba sin dudarlo—incluso su último dólar—porque creía en el poder de la bondad y la fuerza de la comunidad. Comprendía la adversidad íntimamente, y esa comprensión hacía su corazón expansivo. Sus actos silenciosos de dar nunca fueron por reconocimiento, sino siempre por impacto. Me enseñó que la verdadera generosidad viene de la empatía, y que incluso el gesto más pequeño puede cambiar la vida de alguien. Su legado vive en cada esfuerzo que hago para servir a otros. Llevo su espíritu conmigo en cada proyecto, cada alcance y cada momento en que elijo la compasión sobre la conveniencia. Esta dedicación es una promesa de continuar su trabajo, de honrar su corazón y de retribuir—como ella siempre lo hizo.
Mi esperanza al donar esta casa de pájaros es llevar alegría y serenidad a la persona que la recibe.
Artista: Maggie Williams
Encuéntrala en Instagram: mwilliams1568
Describo mi estilo artístico como “vagando con propósito”. Me muevo entre crear representaciones altamente realistas y abstracción. Trabajo con muchos medios diferentes como, collage, grabado, escultura, pintura acrílica y acuarela, artes gráficas y una mezcla de todo lo anterior.
El arte es un rompecabezas. Ensamblar piezas de diversos materiales e imágenes es tan cautivador para mí. Disfruto del desafío. Hay etapas de alegría y emoción, luego momentos de frustración y ganas de renunciar y luego trabajar a través del proceso creativo de resolución de problemas es tan satisfactorio, ¡simplemente me encanta! Uno de los grandes resultados de hacer arte es conocer a tantas personas maravillosas.
Los pájaros son maravillosos seres misteriosos para mí. Me siento conectada de alguna manera. Si alguien quiere algo que he hecho, verdaderamente me siento honrada y feliz. En mi experiencia, cada individuo siente y experimenta las cosas de manera diferente, incluido el trabajo artístico. Siempre me sorprende e inspira lo que la gente ve y si desean la pieza, me alegra que esté en un buen espacio con alguien que tiene una conexión con ella.
Artist: Chad Montoure
Chad has been creating art for most of his life, first discovering a love for oil painting at a young age.
Painting and drawing have long served as outlets for creative expression, and this birdhouse piece was designed to bring a touch of joy and whimsy. For this project, Chad stepped slightly outside his comfort zone, using acrylics instead of oils to accommodate the limited timeframe. Though not a professional artist, he paints purely for the love of art, and hopes that spirit shines through in this cheerful creation.
Artist: Gwen Buttke McGannon
Find on Instagram @gwengoods
Gwen has been creating abstract works for over 30 years, blending crocheted organic shapes with layered paint to form textured, expressive pieces. Deeply inspired by the belief that representation matters, she often uses yarns in a range of skin tones to celebrate unity and inclusion. Guided by the proverb “Give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way,” her creative process is rooted in gratitude and exploration.
Gwen hopes viewers feel whimsy, joy, and belonging through this piece.
Artist: Heather Peterman
Find on Facebook facebook.com/GoodEnergyArtbyHeatherPeterman/
Heather has been creating professionally for over 30 years, working primarily with abstract forms, acrylic paints, and fabric. Art has always been an instinctive expression, something that naturally flows and has been part of the her life since childhood doodles filled every notebook. Through Good Energy Art, Heather channels joy, movement, and vibrant color to share positive energy with the world. Creating art is both therapy and livelihood, a way to connect with others and help make the world a brighter, happier place.
Artist: Ivy McGee
Ivy is a creative explorer who enjoys working with various media, such as clay, paper, paint, and mixed media. Inspired from a young age by an artist mother and an encouraging art teacher, creativity quickly became a lifelong passion. Blending materials like fabric, plastic, and found objects, the artist lets each piece evolve naturally. Art serves as both an escape and a grounding force, offering space for reflection and self-expression.
Artist: Kelly Diaz and Jess O.
Kelly's style is best described as fun and inspired by nature. She has been taking photos for as long as she can remember, beginning to frame and sell her landscape photography at the age of 16. Kelly's work often highlights flowers, gardens, and natural scenery, reflecting a shared love of the outdoors. Through photography, painting, and crafts, she find joy in disconnecting from routine and stepping into a creative space where there are no right or wrong choices, only imagination and freedom of expression. This piece was a collaboration between Kelly and Jess O.
Artist: Megan Jain
Find on Instagram @m.kajal.jain.art
Megan is a painter and sculptor who has been creating art for most of her life. With a background in Art and Art History from UW–Madison and experience teaching elementary art, she now works as a tattoo artist. The artist's work explores community and connection through surreal imagery, alien landscapes filled with eyes, planets, stars, and vibrant color. Recurring motifs of interconnected eyes and mycelial networks symbolize shared perspectives and the deep ties that connect people through art.
Artist: Mike Riley and Melanie Riley
Find at https://www.deviantart.com/yeliriley
Mike has dedicated his life to exploring drawing, painting, photography, and digital art, with a special passion for abstract and acrylic painting. Having created nearly a thousand pour-pieces, he enjoys blending creativity with experimentation. For the NeighborWorks birdhouse project, Mike worked with his daughter Melanie, inspired by memories of building a birdhouse together years ago. Their whimsical piece, featuring a “Birdhouse in Your Soul” theme perched atop a mannequin, reflects both their shared artistry and strong bonds with community and family.
Artist: Nicole Zimmer
Find on Instagram @nicole.zimmer
Art is both healing and growth for Nicole, expressed through bold acrylic colors and energetic brushstrokes. Her work reflects life’s constant change, balancing chaos and beauty, and aims to inspire others to find creativity in everyday moments. Nicole, a Midwest artist influenced by Degas, Matisse, and Picasso, works mainly in acrylics while exploring other media. With a BA in Graphic Design, she has reconnected with her passion through public art projects and competitions across Wisconsin.
Artist: Randy Griswold
This stained-glass piece is a handcrafted original with a nature-inspired “birdhouse” theme, featuring a birdhouse perched on a tree branch adorned with flowers. Created using the copper-foil technique and bordered with lead came, it showcases the brilliance of art glass, an expensive, natural-looking material favored by experienced artists for its vibrant colors and challenging craftsmanship. Randy, with over 55 years of experience, began working with glass in the late 1960s and has since completed countless projects, including church windows, lamps, and restorations.
Artists: Sarah Titus and Adam Hoks
Adam Hoks and Sarah Titus are a creative duo combining visual art and words. Adam is a multimedia artist who works with acrylics, wood, plaster, concrete, and digital media, while Sarah, primarily a writer and poet, enjoys exploring acrylics and watercolor. Adam has been creating art his entire life, inspired by artists like Akira Toriyama, Alphonse Mucha, and Van Gogh, and often draws on nature and wildflowers for inspiration. Sarah’s creative world centers on ghosts, memory, and emotion, influenced by Vermeer, K. O’Neill, and Tillie Walden. Together, they embrace the joy of play and imagination, finding art to be both expression and escape.
Artist: Wayne Bokelman
Wayne is a carpenter by trade. He finds beauty in reusing old lumber, fixtures, and hardware to create items that are unique and will bring joy to those who receive it. He loves to take something and repurpose it in a way that will remind them of something once old and now is new.
Artist: Whitney Wachowski
Find on Instagram @shabbyyfabb
Whitney's memories of making art go back to as long as she can remember. Both of her parents are artistic in their own ways. Her mom loves interior design and gardening, and her dad is an amazing fabricator and painter! Whitney is most attracted to anything that looks vintage and shabby chic. Some people describe it as Granny-core, with bright florals and fringe.
Artist: Glen Charles
Glen Charles has been carving wood for over 50 years, beginning with decoys, walking sticks, and small figures, and later evolving into chainsaw-carved lawn decorations that his wife paints and stains. His work often features gnomes, wizards, Santas, and pumpkins, reflecting his love for whimsical, handcrafted art. For Glen, the joy of being an artist comes from revealing the character hidden within the wood and transforming it into something others can enjoy.
Artist: Natalie Meyer
Natalie Meyer works in printmaking, painting, and pastel, drawing inspiration from storytelling and nature. Her artistic journey began in high school when a teacher entered her pastel piece in a youth competition, and it won awards, sparking her passion. She finds joy in every part of the creative process, even its quiet, disciplined moments. Her piece is meant to evoke a sense of warmth and welcome, offering birds, and symbolically, people, a simple, safe place to call home.
Artist: Urban Cultural Arts
Urban Cultural Arts & Event Center is a non-profit organization. Dedicated to making art accessible and affordable for the youth & underserved in our community. They believe everyone should have access to the magical healing powers of the arts! For more information see https://www.urbanculturalarts.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/UCAGB/
This piece was done by special needs children of Urban Cultural Arts. It is a haunted house painted with acrylic.
Artist: Noel Halvorsen
Noel describes his style as Techno-Pagan, blending modern and mystical influences through diverse media and methods. Encouraged by a creative upbringing surrounded by fabric, sand, stone, and paper crafts, art has always been a natural part of his life. His work often features triangles and eyes, recurring symbols of perception and connection. For Noel, the greatest joy comes from bringing inner visions to life and sharing them with others.
