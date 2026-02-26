Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

Organizado por

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church

Acerca de este evento

OLPH St. Patrick's Gala Rifa de Canastas

Cesta de Aventura al Aire Libre -- 1 Boleto item
Cesta de Aventura al Aire Libre -- 1 Boleto
$1

Un boleto para una oportunidad de ganar.

Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!

Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Outdoor Adventure Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!

Cesta de Mimar -- 1 Boleto item
Cesta de Mimar -- 1 Boleto
$1

Un boleto para una oportunidad de ganar.

Pamper Yourself Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Pamper Yourself Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!

Pamper Yourself Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Pamper Yourself Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!

Cesta de Noite de Filme em Família -- 1 Bilhete item
Cesta de Noite de Filme em Família -- 1 Bilhete
$1

Um bilhete para uma chance de ganhar.

Family Movie Night Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Family Movie Night Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!

Family Movie Night Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Family Movie Night Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!

Cesta de Arte -- 1 Bilhete item
Cesta de Arte -- 1 Bilhete
$1

Um bilhete para uma chance de ganhar.

Artsplosion Basket -- 6 Tickets item
Artsplosion Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win!

Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!

Artsplosion Basket -- 30 Tickets item
Artsplosion Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!

Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!

LEGOS & Games Basket -- 1Ticket item
LEGOS & Games Basket -- 1Ticket
$1

One ticket for one chance to win.


Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!

LEGOS & Games Basket -- 6 Tickets item
LEGOS & Games Basket -- 6 Tickets
$5

Six tickets for six chances to win.


Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!

LEGOS & Games Basket -- 30 Tickets item
LEGOS & Games Basket -- 30 Tickets
$20

Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win.


Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!

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