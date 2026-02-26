OLPH St. Patrick's Gala Rifa de Canastas

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Un boleto para una oportunidad de ganar.
Six tickets for six chances to win!
Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!
Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!
Enjoy time outdoors with a raffle basket that includes a tent, sleeping bags, a cooler, fishing gear, a gift certificate for camping/kayaking, and more!
Un boleto para una oportunidad de ganar.
Six tickets for six chances to win!
Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!
Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!
Enjoy the treatment you know you deserve with essential oils, blanket, chocolate, lotions, a gift certificate for a manicure/pedicure, a voucher for a free haircut, and more!
Um bilhete para uma chance de ganhar.
Six tickets for six chances to win!
Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!
Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!
Enjoy some entertainment with candy, popcorn (and popcorn maker), smores (and smores maker), a movie projector, a gift certificate to the local movie theater, and more!
Um bilhete para uma chance de ganhar.
Six tickets for six chances to win!
Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!
Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win!
Embrace your creativity with an artistic raffle basket full of paints, art supplies, a gift certificate for a one year family membership to the Imperial Center, and more!
One ticket for one chance to win.
Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!
Six tickets for six chances to win.
Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!
Thirty tickets for thirty chances to win.
Enjoy hours of fun with exciting LEGO sets, LEGO building pads, a classic chess set, magnetic tiles, and fan-favorite board games, a $40 gift card to Mini Put Family Entertainment, and more!
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!