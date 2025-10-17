Rifa en Línea 2025

Organizado por
https://www.arworkshop.com/laplata/
Location:
317 Charles Street
La Plata, MD
If you’re looking for a reason not to cook, need a place to watch the game with friends, or you’re spending time with family, Boston's restaurant has something for everyone. They promise that their guests will get what they need when they need it, and that they have fun getting it.
Location:
10440 O'Donnell Place
Waldorf, MD
Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performance for the diverse audiences in the community, and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers.
This prize consists of two tickets to select shows during their 2025-2026 Season. Choices can be found on https://www.olneytheatre.org/
Location:
2001 Olney Sandy Spring Rd, Olney, MD 20832
A $200 Value
Green Turtle has several Southern Maryland locations. See http://www.thegreeneturtle.com/ to find your closest location.
Third Eye Comics brings the comics, toys, games, anime, and more to each of their stores. They are proud to provide each region with all of their pop culture needs.
Location:
12522 Mattawoman Dr.
Waldorf, MD
(many more stores in the SoMD area)
First Watch is an award-winning breakfast, brunch, and lunch favorite that specializes in both traditional and innovative creations all freshly prepared to order.
Location:
3345 Crain Hwy
Waldorf, MD
Bengies Drive-In Theatre offers a double feature night with non-stop projection onto the BIGGEST outdoor movie theater screen in the entire USA. The prize pass is valid for free admission for up to 5 people in the same vehicle.
Location:
3417 Eastern Blvd.
Middle River, MD
a $60 value
Make a Splash with an Unforgettable Birthday Celebration! Turn your child’s special day into a lasting memory with a KIDS FIRST® Splash Party – the perfect way to celebrate with family and friends.
Location:
3307 Crain Hwy in Waldorf
https://kidsfirstswimschools.com/parties-2/
A $450 Value
Rucci's Italian Kitchen and Grille offers the freshest and finest quality deli foods and prepared authentic Southern Italian fare using Rucci family recipes passed down from generation to generation.
Location:
10579 Theodore Green Boulevard in White Plains.
The Port Tobacco Players is an all-volunteer organization that puts the performing arts within reach of the community by offering quality productions that are entertaining, educational, and thought-provoking.
This prize is for a 2-pk of tickets to be used at any show during the 2025-2026 season. Port Tobacco Players is located at 508 Charles Street in La Plata.
A $36 Value
Crumbs & Co. offers homemade sweets that are both delicious and beautiful. This prize is two dozen (24) cookies.
Location:
8745 Lowell Rd., Pomfret, MD
http://bakesy.shop/b/crumbs-co-9
an $80 value
Treat yourself to creatively crafted coffees, mouthwatering sweets, hearty sandwiches, and crisp salads.
Location: 4175 Indian Head Hwy, Indian Head, MD
Feline Felons Cat Cafe provides a safe place for cats to hang out, be social with other cats and humans visiting them, and really show off their true personalities. They partner with Charles County Animal Care Center, saving more cats by finding them loving adoptive homes. Every visitor can spend time playing with cats in the free-roaming, cat-friendly environment.
This prize voucher is good for two (2) visitors and includes one full hour in the cat rooms, comprised of 30 minutes in the kitten room and 30 minutes in adult cat room. Also includes a pair of cat-themed socks, treats for the cats, and a cat-ear headband for each visitor.
Valued at $56
Location: 24 Industrial Park Dr Ste 1 in Waldorf.
Maze of the Master lets you explore the Deck ideas of your favorite Duelists, with dozens of new cards in this anime-themed booster box. The prize contains 24 packs of 7 random cards per pack.
Donated by Kanto Games and Collectibles
6 St. Mary's Avenue
La Plata, MD
A $35 Value
This booster box contains 24 packs of 9 random cards per pack of Yu-Gi-Oh cards.
Alliance Insight contains:
10 Secret Rares
14 Ultra Rares
26 Super Rares
50 Commons
(24 of these cards are also available as Quarter Century Secret Rare and 1 special card is ONLY available as a Quarter Century Secret Rare!)
Donated by Kanto Games and Collectibles
6 St. Mary's Avenue
La Plata, MD
A $25 Value
No judgments means room for everyone, regardless of shape, size, age, race, gender or fitness level. No matter your workout of choice, Crunch Fitness wants you to feel good while reaching your goals.
Location:
3035 Waldorf Market Pl
Waldorf, MD
A value of over $400
This beautiful, 11 inch dragon will be 3D printed with the winner's choice of up to two (2) colors.
Color choices: Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, black, and white.
Donated by Moe Wilson
This beautiful, 14.5 inch dragon will be 3D printed with the winner's choice of up to two (2) colors.
Color choices: Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink, black, and white.
Donated by Moe Wilson
Bundle includes:
-Uno attack game
-That's What She Said game
-Paint Your Own Stepping Stone craft (x2)
Donated by Chris Livingston
A $35 value
Bundle includes:
-Read sign
-Hollow book
-Happiness wooden sign
-Library of Congress pencil
-Bookmark
-Stickers
-Magnet
Donated by Chris Livingston
Fans of the Wimpy Kid series will love having a copy of a book signed by their favorite author! The book was purchased from a bookstore that authenticated the signature.
Donated by Chris Livingston
Fans of 50 Shades of Grey would love to have a copy of the book signed by E.L. James in person!
The book was signed in front of the donor and can be authenticated by photographic proof, if desired.
Donated by Chris Livingston
This book is the autobiography of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black female to be appointed to the Supreme Court.
The book was purchased from a bookstore that authenticated the signature.
Donated by Chris Livingston
R/C Lexington Exchange movie theater is located in California, MD. This location offers luxury reclining seats, huge wall-to-wall screens, and Dolby surround sound.
A $28 Value
Brand new Pride socks, set of 5
This 301 Junior Rollers shirt isn't just any shirt.... it is hand-signed by the band Good Charlotte, comprised of brothers Joel and Benji Madden.
Pictured: Good Charlotte and three Dames, getting this shirt signed
The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater is a family–friendly casual dining steakhouse providing good-old fashioned, friendly service, while serving high-quality food, featuring dry-aged steaks, hand-cut by our in-house butchers, and all of this in a fun, energetic, sports themed atmosphere.
Location:
35 St. Patrick's Drive, Waldorf MD
Awesome Con is Washington DC’s premier pop culture convention! An action-packed, star-studded bonanza, Awesome Con attracts more than 60,000 fans to celebrate their favorite comics, movies, TV shows, books, toys, games, cosplay, and more! All ages will find something to love, from toddlers to teens… to adults who refuse to grow up! And just like DC, Awesome Con is smart, family-friendly, and inclusive.
Dates: March 13-15, 2026
Location:
WALTER E. WASHINGTON
CONVENTION CENTER
801 Allen Y. Lew Pl NW, Washington, DC 20001
A $240 Value
Beautiful, hand-knit chunky blanket in white and various shades of blue. 40x60 medium-sized. Very soft. Donated by Catherine Stewart.
Approximately a $100 value
Lettuce Be Frank has a variety of delicious dogs, huge wraps, large salads, and more.
Location:
110 Charles Street in La Plata
lettucebefrank.com
