OPENS 3/14/26 @6pm** Gift Basket Silent Auction (copy)

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Puja inicial
Create a cozy and healthy space for baby with a Wynd Plus Smart Personal Air Purifier, Hand Crocheted Blanket, Baby Milestone Chalkboard, "It’s a Boy" Frame, Star Frame, Little Lamb Book, Baby Blanket, and Teddy Bear. Perfect for new parents looking to combine keepsakes and clean air in one thoughtful bundle. Retail value: $145
Puja inicial
Delight a young collector with Four Handmade Knit Outfits Perfect for an American Girl Doll and a Backpack. This charming set adds style and creativity to doll play, making it perfect for imaginative adventures or display. Retail value: $70
Puja inicial
Delight a doll collector with Four Handmade Knit Outfits Perfect for an American Girl Doll, complete with a Wood Hanger. Perfect for adding unique and stylish looks to any favorite doll, this set combines craftsmanship and charm for imaginative play or display. Retail value: $70
Puja inicial
Stylish statement ring featuring two striking blue triangle-shaped stones. Ring is approximately size 9 and perfect for everyday wear. Retail value: $50
Puja inicial
Add modern elegance to your jewelry collection with Anne Geddes' Triangle Pearl Pendant Necklace. A timeless accessory that makes a thoughtful gift or refined personal statement. Retail value: $40
Puja inicial
Embrace soft elegance with a Rose Quartz Necklace. Perfect for everyday wear or special occasions, it makes a meaningful gift or a lovely addition to your own jewelry collection. Retail value: $50
Puja inicial
Elegant silver ring featuring a beautiful purple stone. Ring is approximately size 7.5. A timeless accessory that adds a pop of color and sparkle to any outfit. Retail value: $50
Puja inicial
Elevate any look with a Keshi Flat Pearl 22-inch Double Row Necklace. Featuring luminous, organically shaped pearls in an elegant double strand design, this timeless piece adds sophistication and versatility to both everyday and formal wear. Retail value: $150
Puja inicial
Add sparkle and statement style with the Heidi Daus Winter Swallow Beaded Crystal Bird Necklace. This stunning piece features intricate beadwork and shimmering crystals, perfect for elevating any outfit from everyday chic to evening elegance. Retail value: $95
Puja inicial
Capture a moment that lasts a lifetime with a Legacy Children’s Portrait Session and a 10x10 Museum Giclee of your Children Together. This beautiful package preserves their personalities and connection in a timeless work of art you will treasure for years to come. Retail value: $2,000
Puja inicial
Preserve memories with a Portrait Photography Package including Consultation, Studio Portrait Session, and One 9x14 Custom Print, Matted and Signed. Perfect for capturing cherished moments with professional quality and timeless elegance. Retail value: $900
Puja inicial
Elevate wellness and style with DoTERRA Essential Oils, a DoTERRA Diffuser, a Bead Necklace, and a Travel Pouch. Perfect for creating a soothing atmosphere and enjoying aromatherapy on the go. Retail value: $165
Puja inicial
Stay stylish and cozy with a Large Purse, Fleece Hat and Scarf Combo, and a Light Denim Zip Jacket in Medium. Perfect for adding versatile fashion pieces to your wardrobe while keeping warm and chic throughout the season. Retail value: $130
Puja inicial
Pamper yourself with a luxurious bundle featuring Five Bath and Body Works Hand Gels, Two Body Gels, Champagne Toast Body Cream, Touch of Gold Fine Fragrance Mist, Hyaluronic Acid Hand Cream, Palo Santo & Sage Room Spray, Warm Ocean Breeze Soy Wax Candle, Clear Mini Backpack, Macy’s Beauty Box All-in-One Makeup Collection, Loofah, and QVC Dominique Butterfly Necklace. Retail value: $227
Puja inicial
Pamper your hair with a Rose Gold Super Styler Pro, a $130 Gift Voucher for a Hair Treatment with Mini Scalp Massage and Blowout, and Foxy Bae Products including Dry Shampoo, 3-Minute Mask, Leave-In Conditioner, Leave-In Volume Spray, Hair Spray, plus Bella Spirit by Chaz Dean Dry Shampoo. Perfect for salon quality care at home. Retail value: $420
Puja inicial
Treat yourself with a Polly Black Top, Praline Chocolates, Double Chocolate Wafer Cookies, Pink Water Tumbler, Two Facial Masks, Taylor Swift Guided Journal and Planner, Animal Print Wristlet, $100 Tieks E-Gift Card, Two Stretchy Shirts, Hair Flat Iron, One Bracelet, One Necklace, and One Pair of Earrings. Perfect for style, self care, and indulgence. Retail value: $200
Puja inicial
Jumpstart your fitness journey with 1-Month of Membership, an F45 hat, and a Protein Shaker. Train with expert coaching, high energy workouts, and a supportive community while repping your new gear. Retail value: $264
Puja inicial
Kickstart your fitness goals with 1-Month Membership, a Tracker, Protein Shaker, and Towel. This all-in-one bundle supports your workouts and keeps you motivated every step of the way. Perfect for anyone ready to commit to a healthier, stronger lifestyle. Retail value: $150
Puja inicial
Stay active and ready to go with Five Rides, a stylish crossbody bag, Stretch Athleisure Wash and One Water Bottle. A great bundle for workouts, errands and everyday movement. Retail value: $200
Puja inicial
Elevate your fitness routine with a complete home workout bundle featuring a Yoga Mat, Stability Ball, Foam Roller, Massage Ball, 6-lb Dumbbells, Stretching Strap, Jumprope, Resistance Bands, Weightlifting Gloves, and Two 1-Month Free Gift Certificates to Strive 11 Fitness. Perfect for strength, flexibility, and full body wellness. Retail value: $550
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