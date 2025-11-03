Feria de Recursos de Concientización al Aire Libre

INFORMATION

We invite you to be part of this meaningful celebration. To help us prepare adequately and create the best possible experience for everyone, please register in advance.





Why Pre-Register?

Helps us ensure we have enough food, refreshments, and materials for all attendees

Allows us to prepare adequate space

Enables us to provide appropriate support and resources for all participants

Helps our volunteers and staff better serve you during the event

Registration Details:

When you register, please provide:

Your full name and contact information

Number of people attending with you (including yourself)

Names of family members or friends who will be joining you

Any special accommodations or support you may need

Important Notes:

Registration is free and helps us plan better

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration ensures we can accommodate everyone comfortably

Families, friends, and support networks are all encouraged to attend together

This is a safe, welcoming space for all who seek healing and connection through tradition, music, and dance. We look forward to honoring your loved ones alongside you.

Questions? Contact Eden Youth for more information.