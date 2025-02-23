Kick off summer with a fun-filled End-of-the-School-Year party for Palisades families! Right after early release on the last day of school, head over to George Rogers Park to celebrate the start of summer with friends, food, and festivities.
The Birkelund family will be grilling up hotdogs, serving refreshing lemonade and other snacks.
Enjoy yard games, music, and great company as we wrap up another amazing school year together!
This specific Party Board will raise funds for the Lake Oswego School Foundation! All donations go directly to teaching positions and are 100% tax deductible.
Date: June 11, 2025
Last day of school
Location: George Rogers Park, Shelter #2
Time: 1:00 PM
Cost: $10 per person
Tickets available: 100
Hosted by: The Birkelund family
Luxury Picnics in the Park--PART 1
$150
Guest will be treated to a luxury picnic from Picnics with Elegance.
You will arrive at the destination, take off your shoes and sit on cozy pillows and blankets with a beautiful set up while enjoying light bites from Dar Salam.
This can be a romantic date or a family gathering for 2-6 guests per party.
Date:
June 8, 2025 (or agreed upon date & dependent on weather)
Time:
1:00 PM
Location:
Foothills Park
Tickets Available :
6 groups (2-6 guests each)
Price of ticket : $150 for two guests
* $25 extra for each additional guest up to 6. To add the additional guest, see the "Luxury Picnics part 2" below
Hosted by: Kelly & Ghaith Sahib
Luxury Picnics in the Park--PART 2
$25
Once you have purchased the $150 ticket that covers 2 people, you can add additional people for $25 each (up to 4 extra people).
Once you have purchased the $150 ticket that covers 2 people, you can add additional people for $25 each (up to 4 extra people).
Dads Indoor Golf Simulator
$50
Fellow dads, it’s time to swap stories, share some laughs, and enjoy a round (or two) at the golf simulator! Let’s get together for some friendly competition and a chance to relax away from the school chaos. Whether you're a golf pro or just looking for a fun time, this is all about hanging out, enjoying some friendly rivalry, and having a great time with other dads from Palisades.
Mutually Agreed Upon Date
Location: X-Golf
Ticket Price: $50
Tickets Available: 6
Snacks + Refreshments included
Timbers Game, July 16
$65
Timbers Game:
Date:July 16, 7:30 PM
Portland Timbers v. Real Salt Lake
Tickets Available: 4
Section 97, Seats 1-4
Price: $65/each
Recommendation:
Sign up with friends
or take your family
to any of these
sporting events
for ease of ticket
management.
Guided Bouldering and Wellness, July 26
$40
Join us for an afternoon of guided bouldering at The Circuit - Tigard.
We will have a climbing session with instructors and will then prepare and share a healthy snack. We will end with gentle yoga and stretching.
Parents/guardians will need to sign a waiver in advance may drop off/pick up child or stay. We will not be able to accommodate siblings who are not registered in advance.
Ticket fee includes: shoe rental, healthy snack, and two hours of fun physical activity. Minimum age: 5 years. Maximum capacity: 12 children.
Can’t wait to climb with you this summer!
Date: 07/26/25 (Saturday)
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: The Circuit -Tigard (16255 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd, Tigard, OR 97224)
Tickets Available : 12
Price of ticket : $40
Hosted by: Caroline Castillo, Meagan Ogunrinde, Petya Pohlschneider
Back to School Brunch, September 3
$40
School is back in session, it’s time for us to take a little break and celebrate the new year with a brunch just for parents! Let’s enjoy some good food, share tips and stories, and connect before the school year gets busy.
Wednesday
September 3
9-11 AM
Tickets: $40
Available: 11
Hosted by Alix Dixon
Kid's Craft Workshop, May 4
$30
Give your little ones the chance to make something special for Mom this Mother’s Day! Drop off your kids (ages 5+) at iSandbox Factory for a creative and engaging flower-themed craft workshop. They’ll create a beautiful, handmade gift with guided assistance, just in time for her big day.
Date: Sunday, May 4th
Time: 12:30-2 PM
Ticket Price: $30
Tickets Available: 20
Mom's Willamette Valley Day Trip, May 4
$150
Palisades Moms, it’s time to treat yourselves to a relaxing and fun-filled day in the beautiful Willamette Valley! Join us for a special wine-tasting excursion, complete with lunch at a scenic winery. It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind, enjoy great company, and sip some delicious wines. Let’s raise a glass, explore some amazing vineyards, and enjoy a wonderful day out together. We can’t wait to share this memorable experience with you!
Sunday MAY 4, $150, 11 AM-4PM
Ticket Limit: 20 People
Transportation, Wine tastings + lunch are included
Hosted by
Alex Bowers, Elisa Cresswell Alix Dixon and Lauren Tarlow
Try your hands at the pottery wheel
$70
Pottery Workshop: You will learn how to make a pottery piece or two at the wheel in this professionally taught class!
Date: Mutually agreed upon date
Price: $70
Tickets Available: 6
Hosted by Malorie Hall at Greentree Art Studio
Hibachi Night
$50
Get ready for a sizzling spectacle as we bring the hibachi grill to our doorstep for an epic PTO Party Board event! Watch in awe as Hibachi master chefs flip, chop, and create the famous onion “choo-choo train,” all while crafting mouthwatering dishes just for us. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the action – join up to 15 lucky guests for an evening of flavors, fun, and fiery entertainment, with complimentary beverages to keep the good times flowing!
Tickets: $50
Tickets Available: 15
Mutually agreed upon date this summer
Hosted by: McCreath Family
Portland Thorns Game, May 3
$60
Thorns Game:
Date: May 3, 4:30 PM
Portland Thorns v. Orlando Pride
Tickets Available: 3
Section 120, Row A
Price: $60/each
Front row seats!
Recommendation:
Sign up with friends
or take your family
to any of these
sporting events
for ease of ticket
management.
Kid's Rave: VIP Section, April 25
$30
Where: Palisades Gym
When: April 25 6-8PM
$30
20 Tickets Available
-Premium Roped off seating
-One Song Request
Granted onstage
-Snacks + Juice
-One Meal Ticket
Parents Poker Night, April 5
$50
Push your chips all in at a poker tournament dealt by a Palisades Parent and amateur poker player who has been winning for over 25 years! Fun is assured for people who have never seen a flop before, as well as experienced players.
All experience levels are welcome at this single-table poker tournament.
Poker Poker lessons, rules, tips, and strategy are included.
Prizes for the tournament winner(s) as well
as door prizes for every player.
Snacks and drinks are
provided.
Hosted at the
Dausman
Family’s Home
April 5
7-10:30 PM
Tickets: $50
Tickets Available: 9
Full Body Fitness, April 3
$30
Adult only workout class
Class is 55 minutes long.
All you need is water.
Small class size for more ability to pay attention to form & movements.
Full body movements incorporating dumbbells, barbells, body weight & more
Adaptable to all levels of experience Workouts focus on strength, endurance & movements
Working with an ACSM CPT, FDN-P coach who is been in the fitness industry since 2008
Date: March 18, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM
Location:
Will be given by host when after ticket purchase
Tickets Available : 4
Price of ticket : $30
Rollerskating Party, March 16
$15
Lace up your skates and join other Palisades families for a fun-filled roller skating outing at Oaks Park! Whether you’re gliding like a pro or learning the ropes, it’s going to be a blast and for a good cause!
Date: March 16
Time: 1-3 PM
Tickets: $15
Tickets Available: 30
Skate rental, snacks + beverages included
Hosted by: Katie Bui Rivera + Mera Fowler
90s Night at Headliners, March 7
$35
Join us for the I Want It That Way 90s/2K Party!
With All4doras, Baewatch, and DJ Dance Dance delivering the hits, you’ll be saying, “Bye Bye Bye” to your worries and dancing all night long. Dust off your best throwback outfits, grab your tickets, and let’s make this a night to remember while supporting a fantastic cause!
Friday, March 7 at 8 PM
Headliners in Lake Oswego
$35 =Ticket+Drink
15 Tickets Available
Winterhawks Game
$30
Winterhawks Game:
Ticket Price: $30
Tickets Available:
Certificate for 4 Tickets
Use during the remainder of the ‘25 season
