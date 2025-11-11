<p>¡La magia de LEGO entre padres e hijos te espera: Noche Familiar GT – Desarrolla habilidades, fortalece vínculos y descubre el apoyo de SENG!</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Colabora directamente en construcciones de LEGO (niños de 6 años en adelante hasta la escuela secundaria), y disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.
Disfruta de todas las actividades sin participar directamente en el Taller de LEGO. Eres bienvenido a ver la sesión de LEGO y quedarte hasta el final de los eventos.
This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).
If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!
Please contact us if you plan to be an instructor. Thank you!
