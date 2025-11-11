Carrollton Farmers Branch Association For The Gifted And Talented (C-FB AGT)

Carrollton Farmers Branch Association For The Gifted And Talented (C-FB AGT)

<p>¡La magia de LEGO entre padres e hijos te espera: Noche Familiar GT – Desarrolla habilidades, fortalece vínculos y descubre el apoyo de SENG!</p>

1820 Pearl St

Carrollton, TX 75006, USA

Entrada al Taller de LEGO para un Padre y un Niño como Pareja
$18
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

Colabora directamente en construcciones de LEGO (niños de 6 años en adelante hasta la escuela secundaria), y disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Admisión General para Adultos sin Taller de LEGO
$3

Disfruta de todas las actividades sin participar directamente en el Taller de LEGO. Eres bienvenido a ver la sesión de LEGO y quedarte hasta el final de los eventos.

Admisión General para Niños sin Taller de LEGO (4+)
$3

Disfruta de todas las actividades sin participar directamente en el Taller de LEGO. Eres bienvenido a ver la sesión de LEGO y quedarte hasta el final de los eventos.

LEGO Workshop Waitlist: #1 in Line for Parent-Child Pair
$17
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).

If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!


LEGO Workshop Waitlist: #2 in Line for Parent-Child Pair
$16
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).

If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!

LEGO Workshop Waitlist: #3 in Line for Parent-Child Pair
$13
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).

If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!

Lego Instructor
Gratuito

Please contact us if you plan to be an instructor. Thank you!

