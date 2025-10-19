Fundación de Subasta Silenciosa Paulie Pryce Cortez.

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
515 N I St, Tulare, CA 93274, USA
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
value $600
Puja inicial
vodka, candles, day of dead decor
Puja inicial
lazy Susan, serving board, all the good things charcuterie
Puja inicial
jameson, shot glasses, pickle juice shots
Puja inicial
Overproof Rum. 126% Rum. Guaranteed to knock you on your bum
Puja inicial
Electric s’more cooker, and all the fixings
Puja inicial
Books, candy, mugs, goodies
Puja inicial
Candy, snacks, card games.
Puja inicial
Card games, candy, snacks
Puja inicial
Dinner for 2! Peanuts, goodies
Puja inicial
Wine wine wine
Blankie
Fireball just because
Wine opener
Glasses
Puja inicial
Black cherry whiskey from Tennessee
Wooden whisky cups
Puja inicial
Junction 35 Tennessee whiskey
Wooden whiskey cups
Puja inicial
T brewing system with several boxes of tea and tea cups
Puja inicial
Humidor and cigars
Puja inicial
Value coming in at $600 this basket also includes a $100 gift certificate for the store
Puja inicial
Value $600 includes $100 gift certificate for store
Puja inicial
Ray-Ban glasses value $296 women’s
Puja inicial
Value $296 Ray-Ban men’s sunglasses
Puja inicial
Nails, lip, gloss, nail polish face, masks, pink cobalt, toolbox, and mini fridge
Puja inicial
McDonald autographed bobble head happy Gilmore jersey. Happy Gilmore shirt.
Puja inicial
Value $150 Halloween blowup toys, decorations blanket
Puja inicial
A bunch of Nerf guns and bullets
Puja inicial
Raider cup bottle opener, alcohol custom PC raider blanket
Value $225
Puja inicial
Whiskey, canister, set makers, mark and nuts
Puja inicial
Bottle of Tennessee whiskey, Jack Daniels, a whiskey, smoking kit candle goodies
Puja inicial
Tennis racket balls, and one free tennis lesson
Puja inicial
Cocktail maker, Bluetooth speaker candle alcohol, neon signs
Puja inicial
Coffee, pot syrup, coffee container, and holder
Puja inicial
Over $250 worth of alcohol in a blue igloo ice chest
Puja inicial
Over $250 worth of alcohol until igloo ice chest
Puja inicial
Popcorn maker season salt candy everything you need for movie night at home
Puja inicial
Private wine class at total wine and more.
Value $600
Puja inicial
Value $100
Puja inicial
Value $325
4 hours of PhotoBooth rental
Puja inicial
Shohei Ohtani Bobble Head, framed photo, and dodgers apparel.
Puja inicial
Gift Certificate, Vouchers, 2 concert tickets, and eagle mountain merch.
Puja inicial
Festive Tree with an Assortment of Gift Cards and Lotto Tickets
Puja inicial
Charcuterie Board with $100 Gift Certificate
Puja inicial
Assortment of Cookies and a 3 tier Display
Puja inicial
doggy Starter basket with cute apparel
Puja inicial
Handmade bag with Business Card
Puja inicial
Assortment of Jewelry with a holder and mirror
Puja inicial
Assortment of Snacks and Sno shack bin
Puja inicial
Halloween Desserts and House Decorations
Puja inicial
4 movie tickets, large bag of popcorn, assortment of snacks & movie posters.
Puja inicial
Gift Certficates, Vouchers, 2 Concert tickets & casino apparel.
Puja inicial
10 gift card and cute starbucks cups
Puja inicial
Gentlemens Jack Whiskey, whiskey glasses, and snacks.
Puja inicial
Poker Set, Tequila and Whiskey bottle and snacks
Puja inicial
6 pack, michelada mix, cups, mugs and snacks.
Puja inicial
Festive Candles, Quilt, and Voucher for Pet Portraits($300 value)
Puja inicial
Custom PPCMF Charcuterie Board & Whiskey w/ glass
Puja inicial
$250 Value Humidor and Cigar Basket
Puja inicial
Bowlero Goft Certificate and Arcade Cards
Puja inicial
5 2 hour play passes valued at $200
Puja inicial
Red Velvet Bundt Cake
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Recliner valued at 499.99
Puja inicial
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!