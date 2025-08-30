Rashad's Gift Incorporated

Rashad's Gift Incorporated

Paving the Path: Walk/ Touch-A-Truck 2026

6263334 Ferguson St

Utica, MS 39175, USA

General Donation Registration
$10

Includes entry to the Walk & Touch-A-Truck.

Vehicle Donation Registration
$10

Register your truck, car, or equipment for the Touch-A-Truck display.

Informational Vendor Registration
$10

Community groups, schools, and nonprofits can reserve a vendor table to share resources and connect with families.

Business Vendor Registration
$25

Local businesses can reserve a vendor table to showcase products or services while supporting inclusion in the community.

Food Vendor Registration
$50

Reserve your spot as a food vendor at Paving the Path 2026! 

Camiseta del evento
$25
Compra una camiseta para llevar al evento.
