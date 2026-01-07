Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Penryn, CA 95663, USA Suite E
Inscripción Anual Individual
Inscripción Anual Familiar
Colegiatura mensual para sesión de 45 minutos 2 veces por semana
Colegiatura mensual para sesión individual de 60 minutos 1 vez por semana
Colegiatura mensual para sesión de 60 minutos 1 día a la semana
Tiempo de clase programado de 60 minutos
descuento familiar para tiempo de clase de educación en casa.
Saturday morning STEM lab (ages 3-11)
$15 for the two hour session
10:00AM-12:00PM
Must book in advance online
Or call (916)663-7603
Saturday Morning monthly play pass for individuals ages 3-11.
Hours are 10:00AM-12:00PM
This pass if for a family (max 6 kids)for the Saturday morning STEM play 10:00AM-12:00PM
The STEM play lab is a supervised, technology-based open play program for teens to explore, compete, and collaborate through STEM-focused games, and simulators.
$8 per hour
3:00PM-7:00PM
This pass includes unlimited open play during all scheduled teen lab hours. Passholders receive priority access to theme parties and discounted event pricing.
Enjoy a relaxed, adults only environment featuring racing simulators, flight simulators, and console gaming.
The price is $15 per hour. The session is two hours you may book one or two hours.
2-hour private event
Saturday 1:00PM-3:00PM
Sundays: UPON REQUEST
Reservations required before booking
Book here or call (916)663-7603
Available Mondays from 3PM-8PM
Advance scheduling required
Group of 3 students
Mondays 1PM-2PM
call 916-663-7603 to schedule
ach student receives their own drawing workbook and pencil set, allowing them to follow along with lessons, practice independently, and track their progress throughout the course. All materials are provided, and no prior drawing experience is required.
Classes are structured yet encouraging, offering a supportive environment where students can learn at their own pace while developing focus, fine motor skills, and artistic confidence.
$25 lab fee required
Wednesdays 1PM-2PM
Ages 12–17
🗓 Schedule (Thursdays)
4:00PM – 4:45 PM
📚 Structured Homework Support
Students receive guided homework assistance in a focused, supervised environment. Support includes help with assignments, organization, and study skills.
4:45PM – 6:00 PM
🧠 Open STEM Lab
Students transition into hands-on STEM-based activities, technology-supported learning, and collaborative problem-solving. Staff are available to guide and assist throughout the session.
Total Program Time: 2 hours
⭐ Monthly Program Rate
$30 per month
Includes all Thursday sessions in the month.
Best value for consistent attendance.
⭐ Discounted Monthly Add-On (for Families Already on a Pass)
$35 per month
Available to students who are already enrolled in an existing monthly pass or program.
Includes all Thursday Homework Support & STEM Lab sessions at a reduced rate.
Parents’ Night Out – Drop-Off Event (Ages 4–17, Must Be Potty Trained) $25 includes pizza
Enjoy a night out while your kids have an unforgettable evening at Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center! Our fully supervised Parents’ Night Out provides a safe, fun, and engaging environment where children can socialize, play, and explore.
Activities include:
• STEM play (Legos, building, creative projects)
• Video gaming (Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, PC gaming)
• Racing simulators & flight simulator
• Arts, crafts, and creative activities
• Group games and social time
• Separate age-appropriate spaces (younger children downstairs, teens upstairs)
Our trained staff supervise the entire event to ensure your child is safe, engaged, and having fun while you enjoy your evening worry-free.
Event Details:
• Ages: 4–17 (must be potty trained)
• Drop-off only event
• Licensed & insured nonprofit learning center
• Limited spots available – advance booking recommended
Location:
Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center
Penryn, CA
Questions? Call or Text: 916-663-7603
Website: www.payitforwardgoldenstate.org
Parents’ Night Out – Drop-Off Event (Ages 4–17, Must Be Potty Trained) $25 includes pizza
Enjoy a night out while your kids have an unforgettable evening at Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center! Our fully supervised Parents’ Night Out provides a safe, fun, and engaging environment where children can socialize, play, and explore.
Activities include:
• STEM play (Legos, building, creative projects)
• Video gaming (Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, PC gaming)
• Racing simulators & flight simulator
• Arts, crafts, and creative activities
• Group games and social time
• Separate age-appropriate spaces (younger children downstairs, teens upstairs)
Our trained staff supervise the entire event to ensure your child is safe, engaged, and having fun while you enjoy your evening worry-free.
Event Details:
• Ages: 4–17 (must be potty trained)
• Drop-off only event
• Licensed & insured nonprofit learning center
• Limited spots available – advance booking recommended
Location:
Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center
Penryn, CA
Questions? Call or Text: 916-663-7603
Website: www.payitforwardgoldenstate.org
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