Pay It Forward Golden State, Inc.

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Pay It Forward Golden State, Inc.

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Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center

2210 Taylor Rd

Penryn, CA 95663, USA Suite E

Inscripción Individual
$30

Inscripción Anual Individual

Inscripción Anual Familiar
$50

Inscripción Anual Familiar

Clases de Lectura
$275

Colegiatura mensual para sesión de 45 minutos 2 veces por semana

Tutoría Individual
$40

Colegiatura mensual para sesión individual de 60 minutos 1 vez por semana

Sesión de Aprendizaje Adicional
$20

Colegiatura mensual para sesión de 60 minutos 1 día a la semana

Tiempo de Clase Individual de Educación en Casa
$20

Tiempo de clase programado de 60 minutos

Tiempo de Clase de Educación en Casa con Descuento Familiar
$40

descuento familiar para tiempo de clase de educación en casa.

Individual Admisson STEM Play Ages 3-11
$15

Saturday morning STEM lab (ages 3-11)

$15 for the two hour session

10:00AM-12:00PM

Must book in advance online

Or call (916)663-7603

Monthly Pass STEM Play (Ages 3-11)
$30

Saturday Morning monthly play pass for individuals ages 3-11.

Hours are 10:00AM-12:00PM

Monthly Pass Saturday STEM Play Family add on
$40

This pass if for a family (max 6 kids)for the Saturday morning STEM play 10:00AM-12:00PM

Individual STEM Play Lab (AGES 12-17)
$8

The STEM play lab is a supervised, technology-based open play program for teens to explore, compete, and collaborate through STEM-focused games, and simulators.

$8 per hour

3:00PM-7:00PM

Monthly Pass STEM Lab (Ages 12-17)
$99

This pass includes unlimited open play during all scheduled teen lab hours. Passholders receive priority access to theme parties and discounted event pricing.

Simulation & Game Lounge (Adults Only)
$15

Enjoy a relaxed, adults only environment featuring racing simulators, flight simulators, and console gaming.

The price is $15 per hour. The session is two hours you may book one or two hours.

STEM Party
$275

2-hour private event

Saturday 1:00PM-3:00PM

Sundays: UPON REQUEST


Reservations required before booking

Book here or call (916)663-7603

Private Guitar Lessons
$50

Available Mondays from 3PM-8PM

Advance scheduling required

Group Guitar Lessons
$35

Group of 3 students

Mondays 1PM-2PM

Private Keyboard Lesson
$50

call 916-663-7603 to schedule

Introduction To Drawing
$25

ach student receives their own drawing workbook and pencil set, allowing them to follow along with lessons, practice independently, and track their progress throughout the course. All materials are provided, and no prior drawing experience is required.

Classes are structured yet encouraging, offering a supportive environment where students can learn at their own pace while developing focus, fine motor skills, and artistic confidence.

$25 lab fee required

Wednesdays 1PM-2PM

Thursday Homework Help
$15

 

Ages 12–17

🗓 Schedule (Thursdays)

4:00PM – 4:45 PM

📚 Structured Homework Support

Students receive guided homework assistance in a focused, supervised environment. Support includes help with assignments, organization, and study skills.

4:45PM – 6:00 PM


🧠 Open STEM Lab

Students transition into hands-on STEM-based activities, technology-supported learning, and collaborative problem-solving. Staff are available to guide and assist throughout the session.

Total Program Time: 2 hours

Monthly Pass Thursday Homework Help
$30


⭐ Monthly Program Rate

$30 per month

Includes all Thursday sessions in the month.

Best value for consistent attendance.

Discount Monthly Pass Homework Help
$20

⭐ Discounted Monthly Add-On (for Families Already on a Pass)

$35 per month

Available to students who are already enrolled in an existing monthly pass or program.

Includes all Thursday Homework Support & STEM Lab sessions at a reduced rate.

Parents Night Out
$25

Parents’ Night Out – Drop-Off Event (Ages 4–17, Must Be Potty Trained) $25 includes pizza


Enjoy a night out while your kids have an unforgettable evening at Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center! Our fully supervised Parents’ Night Out provides a safe, fun, and engaging environment where children can socialize, play, and explore.


Activities include:

• STEM play (Legos, building, creative projects)

• Video gaming (Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, PC gaming)

• Racing simulators & flight simulator

• Arts, crafts, and creative activities

• Group games and social time

• Separate age-appropriate spaces (younger children downstairs, teens upstairs)


Our trained staff supervise the entire event to ensure your child is safe, engaged, and having fun while you enjoy your evening worry-free.


Event Details:

• Ages: 4–17 (must be potty trained)

• Drop-off only event

• Licensed & insured nonprofit learning center

• Limited spots available – advance booking recommended


Location:

Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center

Penryn, CA


Questions? Call or Text: 916-663-7603

Website: www.payitforwardgoldenstate.org

Parents Night Out
$25

Parents’ Night Out – Drop-Off Event (Ages 4–17, Must Be Potty Trained) $25 includes pizza


Enjoy a night out while your kids have an unforgettable evening at Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center! Our fully supervised Parents’ Night Out provides a safe, fun, and engaging environment where children can socialize, play, and explore.


Activities include:

• STEM play (Legos, building, creative projects)

• Video gaming (Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, PC gaming)

• Racing simulators & flight simulator

• Arts, crafts, and creative activities

• Group games and social time

• Separate age-appropriate spaces (younger children downstairs, teens upstairs)


Our trained staff supervise the entire event to ensure your child is safe, engaged, and having fun while you enjoy your evening worry-free.


Event Details:

• Ages: 4–17 (must be potty trained)

• Drop-off only event

• Licensed & insured nonprofit learning center

• Limited spots available – advance booking recommended


Location:

Pay It Forward Golden State Learning Center

Penryn, CA


Questions? Call or Text: 916-663-7603

Website: www.payitforwardgoldenstate.org

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