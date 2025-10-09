PhillipsSims Primer Gala Inaugural para Recaudar Fondos

Organizado por
Una Degustación de Lujo de Cooper's Hawk para 4 incluye una selección de siete u ocho de los vinos más prestigiosos de la bodega, un delicioso trufa de chocolate gourmet y una experiencia de degustación guiada por un asistente de la sala de degustación. No hay fecha de vencimiento para el ganador y/o usuario real del premio de donación si corresponde. El restaurante está ubicado en 950 Lake St Oak Park IL 60301
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Your options may include renowned names like Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Maker's Mark, and more (subject to availability). Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
