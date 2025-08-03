La tienda del Phoebus High Football Booster Club.

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Wave it high, wave it proud – the official Phoebus Football 2025 Rally Towel is here!
Made from soft, durable cotton, this towel isn’t just a keepsake – it’s a symbol of Phantom Pride. Designed in bold blue and gold with the signature “P” and football graphics, it’s the perfect game-day accessory to unite the stands and push our boys to victory.
20 for S,M, L
M,L, XL
M, l , XL
1 rally Towel and 1 crush a crab T-Shirt
50 year Commemorative Coin
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!