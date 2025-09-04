POBC Pop-Up Shop

Pre-Concert Meal Package item
Pre-Concert Meal Package
$50

No need to worry about dinner for your student on busy concert nights- we've got it covered!


This year, we're offering a convenient meal package for all orchestra students! We will have the meals ready and waiting for those that order before each concert.


Participating students will suggest options and vote for their preferred option before each of the 4 concerts. All meals will be from the same location (i.e. Chick-fil-A, Raising Canes, Whataburger, pizza…).

Fall Concert Student Meal item
$15

Not interested in the pre-meal package? No worries! Purchase a single student pre-concert meal for the Fall Concert.


Fall Concert Meal includes:

Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, sauce and garlic bread

Bag of chips

Salad

Sweet treat

Bottled water


All pre-ordered Pre-concert meals will be ready for pickup in the Orchestra Room after school on Monday, October 6.

Beginner Orchestra Fees item
Beginner Orchestra Fees
$80

Breakdown of Class Fees:

  • $20 Informal uniform shirt (select student t-shirt size below)
  • $30 Student meals on event days
  • $30 Uniform alterations and dry-cleaning
Orchestra Fees item
Orchestra Fees
$150

Breakdown of Class Fees:

  • $20 Informal uniform shirt (select student t-shirt size below)
  • $40 Student meals on event days
  • $30 Uniform alterations and dry-cleaning
  • $40 Contest entry fees (Solo & Ensemble, Region Orchestra/All State)
  • $20 Letterman Jacket & patch
Instrument Rental Fee item
Instrument Rental Fee
$80

In addition to paying the fee, please fill out the Instrument Rental Fee Form and email it to Mr. Helsley.

POBC Voting Family Membership item
POBC Voting Family Membership
$15

Join our Booster Club! While all Orchestra Families are invited (and encouraged!) to attend our General Meetings, purchasing a membership ensures your family will have a voting voice at these meetings. 

Our Membership year is from June 2025 - May 2026. Membership dues are collected per Orchestra Family, not per person.

Main Event Student Ticket item
Main Event Student Ticket
$35
