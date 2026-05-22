PlantCon Chicago 2026 | Workshop Tickets

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
$30+tax Saturday @11:30am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.
$55+tax Sunday @ 10am Step into The Bloom Bar Experience, a hands-on herbal tea blending workshop where attendees will create their own custom tea blend using a curated selection of herbs. Guests will learn how to combine flavors for relaxation, digestion, or energy while crafting a blend tailored to their taste.
Each guest will leave with a handcrafted tea blend that makes approximately 20–40 cups (2oz) or 60–80 cups (4oz), depending on how strong they prefer their tea, along with access to exclusive workshop-only pricing and perks at the This Flower Grows booth.
*** Every ticket come with a 10% off at This Flower Grows booth.
*** Additional add-on available on-site
Únase a nosotros para una sesión práctica donde aprenderá a montar su propio helecho cuerno de ciervo. Exploraremos el arte y la técnica detrás de la creación de un montaje vivo, desde elegir los materiales adecuados y posicionar la planta hasta consejos de cuidado a largo plazo para ayudarla a prosperar. Se irá con una pieza botánica única lista para colgar en su hogar, junto con el conocimiento para mantenerla saludable y en crecimiento durante años.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!