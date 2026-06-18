A vibrant banner advertises Plantcon Houston Fall 2026, featuring smiling attendees holding plants in the foreground and a blurred background of a plant convention.
With Heart

Organizado por

With Heart

Acerca de este evento

PlantCon Houston Fall 2026

1 NRG Pkwy

Houston, TX 77054, USA

Pase de 2 días de admisión general
$48.71

$ 45 más impuestos para el GA (Entrada a las 10:00 am).


Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $45 plus tax the weekend of the event!

  • Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
  • Free Woven PlantCon Wristband (This is your ticket in and out of the event!)
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted
  • BONUS: Commemorative PlantCon Pin (While supplies last)


Nota: Se prohíben la solicitud y la comercialización para este tipo de boleto. Debes comprar un pase de la industria para promocionar tu negocio en PlantCon. Esto incluye ropa de marca, así como la distribución de tarjetas de presentación y materiales de marketing.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Admisión general para niños
$5.41

$ 15 más impuestos. Se requiere un boleto para niños para TODOS los niños, independientemente de la edad, y debe comprarse con un boleto de adulto.


  • Admission to PlantCon for a single day.
  • For admissions for both dates, please purchase an additional ticket. 
  • Convention T-Shirt NOT included
  • MUST be purchased with an Adult ticket


Nota: Este tipo de boleto NO incluye la Recepción de Apertura ni la Camiseta de la Convención ni la Entrada del Sábado.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Pase de entrada temprana
$79.37

$ 125 más impuestos para el Pase de Entrada Temprana (ENTRADA A LAS 9:00 AM) + GA.


  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 9am
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special Early Entry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • Plus all Perks of GA 2-Day Pass
  • Early access to Workshop sign-up sheets at 9am. First come, first served.
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 1 hour before the general public at 10am.


Nota: Se prohíben la solicitud y la comercialización para este tipo de boleto. Debes comprar un pase de la industria para promocionar tu negocio en PlantCon. Esto incluye ropa de marca, así como la distribución de tarjetas de presentación y materiales de marketing.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Pase de acceso VIP
$211.09

$ 249 más impuestos para el Pase de Acceso VIP (ENTRADA A LAS 8:00 AM) + GA.

  • Early Entry to PlantCon on both days at 8am
  • 1 choice of free PlantCon Merch
  • Special VIP Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • PlantCon Tote Bag
  • $25 Credit towards a Workshop of your choice (a custom code will be sent to your email 3-5 days before booking opens to book your Workshop! As spaces last, Workshops fill up quick! )
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 3 weeks before the event (2 weeks before GA!) 
  • Reserved VIP front rows at Presentations. First come, first served.
  • Complimentary Plant Locker access, a secure and monitored private area to drop off your plants for storage. For other guests, it’s $10 per sq. ft.
  • Opening Reception Entry
  • Plus all perks of Early Entry Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.


Nota: Se prohíben la solicitud y la comercialización para este tipo de boleto. Debes comprar un pase de la industria para promocionar tu negocio en PlantCon. Esto incluye ropa de marca, así como la distribución de tarjetas de presentación y materiales de marketing.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Pase de la industria + VIP
$514.19

$ 495 más impuestos. Tenlo todo con beneficios VIP, una exclusiva hora de entrada a las 8 am y la capacidad de promocionar tu negocio sin un stand.


  • Special Industry Badge with PlantCon Lanyard
  • This is a promotional opportunity, you may not facilitate onsite transactions with this ticket type
  • Plus all perks of VIP Pass
  • Note: This ticket type will enter PlantCon 2 hours before the general public at 10am.


Esta es una oportunidad promocional, no puedes facilitar transacciones en el lugar en este tipo de boleto. Si se descubre que los titulares del Pase de la Industria están vendiendo en el lugar, serán expulsados de PlantCon sin reembolso. Ten en cuenta que no todos los expositores estarán listos para vender productos a las 8 am.


**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Buy More, Save More Discount: General Admission 2-DAY PASS
$43.30

Discounted $40 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Must buy three or more tickets in order to receive this discounted price.
The best value PlantCon has to offer for multiple ticket purchase. Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

  • Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.
  • Free Woven PlantCon Wristband
  • Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)
  • Access to All Presentations on-site
  • Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event
  • Re-Entry Permitted


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

Sunday Single Day Pass
$43.30

$40 plus tax for GA (Entry at 10:00am). Single-Entry pass for Sunday.
Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $35 plus tax the Weekend of the event.

  • Admission to PlantCon for Sunday only
  • One time entry, no Re-entry allowed
  • Access to All Presentations on-site


Note: Solicitation and marketing are prohibited for this ticket type. You must purchase an industry pass to promote your business at PlantCon. This includes branded apparel, as well as the distribution of business cards and marketing materials.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!