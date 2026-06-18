PlantCon Houston Fall 2026

$ 45 más impuestos para el GA (Entrada a las 10:00 am).





Lowest price! Tickets will increase to $45 plus tax the weekend of the event!

Admission to PlantCon for both days, Saturday AND Sunday.

Free Woven PlantCon Wristband (This is your ticket in and out of the event!)

Free Convention T-Shirt (While supplies last)

Access to All Presentations on-site

Sign-Up for Workshops online 1 week before the event

Re-Entry Permitted

BONUS: Commemorative PlantCon Pin (While supplies last)





Nota: Se prohíben la solicitud y la comercialización para este tipo de boleto. Debes comprar un pase de la industria para promocionar tu negocio en PlantCon. Esto incluye ropa de marca, así como la distribución de tarjetas de presentación y materiales de marketing.

**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**