Talleres de PlantCon Houston Primavera 2026

$30+tax Saturday @11am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.



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