Talleres de PlantCon Houston Primavera 2026

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$30+tax Saturday @11am This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$50+tax Saturday @1pm Mame (pronounced mah-may) is Japanese for “bean”. Mame trees are mini bonsai that fit into the palm of your hand! This 30min workshop will provide all the education and supplies needed to walk away with your very own mini dwarf jade bonsai tree.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$50+tax Saturday @2pm. Mame (pronounced mah-may) is Japanese for “bean”. Mame trees are mini bonsai that fit into the palm of your hand! This 30min workshop will provide all the education and supplies needed to walk away with your very own mini dwarf jade bonsai tree.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
Únase a nosotros para una sesión práctica donde aprenderá a montar su propio helecho cuerno de ciervo. Exploraremos el arte y la técnica detrás de la creación de un montaje vivo, desde elegir los materiales adecuados y posicionar la planta hasta consejos de cuidado a largo plazo para ayudarla a prosperar. Se irá con una pieza botánica única lista para colgar en su hogar, junto con el conocimiento para mantenerla saludable y en crecimiento durante años.
$10+tax Saturday @ 4:30pm Come join Urban Gardening with Gray and Andre the Farmer for this hands-on grafting and air layering workshop, where you’ll learn how to shape, multiply, and preserve your favorite plants using time-tested techniques. Get guided, step-by-step instruction as you work with live trees
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$55+tax Sunday@ 11am Step into The Bloom Bar Experience, a hands-on herbal tea blending workshop where attendees will create their own custom tea blend using a curated selection of herbs. Guests will learn how to combine flavors for relaxation, digestion, or energy while crafting a blend tailored to their taste.
Each guest will leave with a handcrafted tea blend that makes approximately 20–40 cups (2oz) or 60–80 cups (4oz), depending on how strong they prefer their tea, along with access to exclusive workshop-only pricing and perks at the This Flower Grows booth.
*** Every ticket come with a 10% off at This Flower Grows booth.
*** Additional add-on available on-site
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$85+tax Sunday @1pm The workshop that started it all! Bonsai Bar workshops are fun, inclusive, and beginner-friendly. This 90 minute workshop includes expert instruction, high-quality dwarf jade trees, and all the necessary tools.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$45+tax Sunday @ 2:30pm Come join the Terrarium Plant House for PlantCon's first ever mossarium workshop. Their team will be leading a hands-on experience where creativity meets nature. Guests will be creating a unique mossarium with an assortment of live mosses and decorative rocks.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
$30+tax Sunday @ 4:30pm This Kokedama class introduces participants to the traditional Japanese art of creating moss ball plant displays. Attendees learn step-by-step how to form, wrap, and care for their own Kokedama, leaving with a beautiful, handmade piece to take home and the knowledge to care for it. Plants provided and sponsored by Proven Winners Leafjoy. Supplies provided by Mossify and Sol Soils.
**If purchasing tickets with Apple Pay- Tickets will automatically be sent to the email registered to your Apple Pay account without asking for any additional contact information. If you have any issues locating your tickets please reach out to our team at [email protected].**
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