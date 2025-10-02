Aurora Community Connection

Juega con Proposito Recaudación de fondos anual

2501 Dallas St #148

Aurora, CO 80010, USA

Admisión General
$75

Disfrute del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

$75 te dará:

  • $20 en comida
  • $30 para participar en sorteos
  • $15 por 2 bebidas de Cheluna Brewery
  • $10 en juegos
Community Sponsor
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

Community Sponsor $500

- Social media shoutout

- Mention and special thanks at event

- Logo on event material

- 2 event tickets


Family Champion Sponsor
$1,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Family Champion Sponsor $1,500

- Logo on event material

- Social media shoutout

- Mention and special thanks, plus 3 min speech during event

- Reserved table at event

- 4 event tickets


Legacy Sponsor
$2,500

Quedan 9

Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 6 boletos

Legacy Sponsor $2,500

- Social media shoutout with sponsor representative

- Mention and special thanks, plus 5 min speech during event

- Logo on event material

- Reserved table at event

- Custom thank you gift from ACC

- 6 event tickets

