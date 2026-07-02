Ropa de espíritu POPS

Athletic cut sweatshirt with a soft, cozy fleece interior. Versatile at home, on the way to class, or your favorite coffee shop. Hoodies are our favorite go-to when it's a little chilly outside, but the perfect weight not to get too hot inside.

8.26 oz ring spun fleece.

3 panel hood. Branded silicone tips on drawcord.

Reflective BSN logo.

This collection is more of an athletic cut.

For a roomier fit or if you think you are in between sizes, it is always a safe bet to size up.

76% Cotton/24% Polyester.