¡Dale Energía a Nuestro Viaje – Gana un Scooter!

Want to cruise the streets in style this summer and support a meaningful cause? Here’s your chance!

We’re hosting a raffle to raise funds for our church youth group’s summer trip — an unforgettable journey filled with faith, fellowship, and fun. By buying a ticket, you’re helping our youth grow spiritually and build lasting memories, and you could be the lucky winner of a top-tier adult electric scooter!

🎁 Grand Prize:

SUP10 Electric Scooter for Adults

✔ 8.5" / 10" / 14" Tires

✔ Speeds up to 19–22 MPH

✔ 350W / 500W Motor

✔ Long-range 449Wh battery – up to 27 miles per charge

✔ Supports riders up to 265 lbs

✔ Includes basket, sitting deck, and secure lock

✔ One-click lock & folding mechanism for easy transport

✔ Made with durable aluminum alloy for safe, sturdy rides

This isn’t just a ride — it’s a smooth, powerful, and practical way to get where you’re going — whether for your commute, errands, or weekend adventures.