¡Dale Energía a Nuestro Viaje – Gana un Scooter!

Want to cruise the streets in style this summer and support a meaningful cause? Here’s your chance!
We’re hosting a raffle to raise funds for our church youth group’s summer trip — an unforgettable journey filled with faith, fellowship, and fun. By buying a ticket, you’re helping our youth grow spiritually and build lasting memories, and you could be the lucky winner of a top-tier adult electric scooter!
SUP10 Electric Scooter for Adults
✔ 8.5" / 10" / 14" Tires
✔ Speeds up to 19–22 MPH
✔ 350W / 500W Motor
✔ Long-range 449Wh battery – up to 27 miles per charge
✔ Supports riders up to 265 lbs
✔ Includes basket, sitting deck, and secure lock
✔ One-click lock & folding mechanism for easy transport
✔ Made with durable aluminum alloy for safe, sturdy rides
This isn’t just a ride — it’s a smooth, powerful, and practical way to get where you’re going — whether for your commute, errands, or weekend adventures.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!