Concierto Armonía para la Esperanza Pre-Ventas

In a college so large that they had to make seven campuses, the possibilities are limitless. But how do you make the right decisions when there are so many potential avenues to explore? Whether you just signed your Rutgers acceptance letter or are about to decide on your major, whether you're trying to balance study with the college experience or looking to take the first step in your career, gain some advice and insight from a recent Rutgers alumnus who is now an experienced finance professional. In this private 1:1 online session, ask and get candid answers about navigating campus life, identifying your interests, meeting like-minded students in your hobbies and skills, developing your trade, and charting your course after your graduation from Rutgers. 100% of your bid will support underprivileged but talented students at Sprout U School of the Arts. The winning bidder will receive an email to schedule the session at a mutually good time. All questions and personal information shared during the session will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
Take home this “Sprout” pin - wear it on shirt, school uniform, or use as deco for your backpack. Item size: 1”x1”. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Must-have concert keepsake! Wear this stunning limited-edition special-made Harmony for Hope concert necklace, while knowing with confidence that every dollar you spend goes to support underprivileged music and art students! Chain length adjustable from 18-20 inches. Two colors to choose from: light gold and silver. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Exclusive Collectibles! Wow and surprise everyone--this ingenuously designed limited-edition special-made necklace says "Harmony" (silver-colored bar) with a hidden message of "Hope" (gold-colored bar) when you poll out the bottom. Every dollar you spend goes to support underprivileged music and art students! Chain length adjustable from 17-19 inches. Chain color: gold. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Perfect souvenir for a memorable event! Get this creative limited-edition special-made "Harmony-Hope-Forever" necklace, while knowing with confidence that every dollar you spend goes to support underprivileged music and art students! Chain length adjustable from 17-19 inches. Color: gold. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Grab it before it's gone! Get this creative limited-edition special-made "Harmony-Hope-Concert" necklace, while knowing with confidence that every dollar you spend goes to support underprivileged music and art students! Chain length adjustable from 17-19 inches. Color: gold. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Perfect gift for a piano player or any music lover! Get this creative limited-edition special-made Piano+"Harmony" necklace, while knowing with confidence that every dollar you spend goes to support underprivileged music and art students! Chain length adjustable from 15-18 inches. Color: gold. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Show your love of music and charity! Get this creative limited-edition special-made "Harmony-Hope-Trenton" necklace, while knowing with confidence that every dollar you spend goes to support underprivileged music and art students! Chain length adjustable from 17-19 inches. Color: gold. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
Perfect for dressing up your backpack, instrument bag, or sports bag, and remembering that you contributed to a good cause and helped students in need! Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Length from end-to-end: 7 inches. Exact colors of the letters are random and will likely differ from picture. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Perfect for dressing up your backpack, instrument bag, or sports bag, and remembering that you contributed to a good cause and helped students in need! Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Length from end-to-end: 5 inches. Exact colors of the letters are random and will likely differ from picture. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Chose any 10 cute music charms to decorate your bracelet. Size varies: 0.25-0.5'' each mini charm. Color or shape may not match exactly to pictures based on availability. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Bring home any of the gold or silver tone music-note or Harmony signature necklace and feel good about supporting the charity cause. Chain length adjustable from 17-20 inches. Color or shape may not match exactly to pictures based on availability. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Wear this music-note bracelet and matching ring to music gatherings and school concerts to add some fun and a unique touch. Color in pink, black, and gold. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Choose any beautiful music themed pin to share your passion for music and support for the charity cause. Perfect for wearing at any concert event. Size varies: 1'' to 2''. Color or shape may not match exactly to pictures based on availability. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Wear a pair of independence day themed earrings for July 4th celebration and firework occasions. Choose any pair to bring out your patriotic spirit as well as the support for the charity cause. Perfect for wearing at holiday parties. Color or shape may not match exactly to pictures based on availability. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) or colors at the time of pickup based on design availability.
Wear an independence day themed pin for July 4th celebration and firework occasions. Choose any pin to bring out your patriotic spirit as well as the support for the charity cause. Perfect for wearing at holiday parties. Size: 1''x1''. Color or shape may not match exactly to pictures based on availability. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) or colors at the time of pickup based on design availability.
These are a variety of music themed earrings, necklace pendants, rings and cuff links to bring out some fun. Perfect for wearing at any concert event. Size varies: 1'' to 3''. Color or shape may not match exactly to pictures based on availability. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday). Note: Choose item design(s) or colors at the time of pickup based on design availability.
A nice touch for your outfit to music gatherings and concert event. Every dollar goes to support talented yet underfunded students at Sprout U School of the Arts. Pick up at Sprout U School new location (1 West State Street, Trenton NJ 08608, 8:30am-3:30pm Monday through Friday).
What does it take to get into Harvard University, one of the most recognized and prestigious universities? What is campus life like for Harvard undergraduate students? How do you prepare yourself in high school and balance grades, extracurriculars, and life? Grab this exclusive one-on-one online session with a current Harvard students (Class of ’28) majoring in Government and Economics to hear about her experiences and ask her your burning questions, and get insider look at what her college application process looked like and what her experience as a first year at Harvard was. 100% of your payment will go to support students at Sprout U School of the Arts at Trenton, NJ, so thank you for making a difference in the life of the talented but underprivileged students! You will be awarded a Certificate of Appreciation jointly issued by Harmony123 and Sprout U. All questions and personal information shared during the session will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
As a collaboration between Future Envision and Harmony123, this online information and Q/A session features six Harvard students with diverse majors and backgrounds. You and other audiences can gain real insights into how to get into and what it’s like to study at a top university. It’s not just about “Getting In”. It’s about real stories, real people, and real growth. 100% of all ticket proceeds will go to support Sprout U School of the Arts, an under-resourced arts school in New Jersey, USA. Date & Time: Sunday, June 29, 8–10 PM Beijing/Singapore Time (or 8-10AM US Eastern time).
Platform: Zoom Online Session (English with Chinese translation). Once you finish the registration and payment, the Zoom meeting information will be sent to you when it gets closer to the event. Note that this is not a private session--you will be attending the session with other audience members. If you are interested in private sessions just for you, please visit the Online Auctions at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/harmony123-and-sprout-u-school-of-the-arts-trenton-njs-silent-auction-2 or contact us at [email protected]. Thank you for helping the young children chase their dreams through music and art!
