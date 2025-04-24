Concierto Armonía para la Esperanza Pre-Ventas

In a college so large that they had to make seven campuses, the possibilities are limitless. But how do you make the right decisions when there are so many potential avenues to explore? Whether you just signed your Rutgers acceptance letter or are about to decide on your major, whether you're trying to balance study with the college experience or looking to take the first step in your career, gain some advice and insight from a recent Rutgers alumnus who is now an experienced finance professional. In this private 1:1 online session, ask and get candid answers about navigating campus life, identifying your interests, meeting like-minded students in your hobbies and skills, developing your trade, and charting your course after your graduation from Rutgers. 100% of your bid will support underprivileged but talented students at Sprout U School of the Arts. The winning bidder will receive an email to schedule the session at a mutually good time. All questions and personal information shared during the session will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.