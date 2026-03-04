Pride Month Kickoff: Drag Brunch 2026

Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch (12:00 PM)

Join Henderson KY Pride for our Pride Kickoff Drag Brunch at Farmer and Frenchman. This unforgettable event brings together incredible drag performances, a beautifully prepared three-course brunch, and a joyful celebration of community as we open Pride season together.

✨ Hosted by: Leah Halston

✨ Featuring: Elle La'Ganda, Paris Starz, Sevyn Starz, Styria Starz, and Tana Boots

Second Seating: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Please arrive on time to enjoy the full brunch service and show experience.

Your Ticket Includes

🍽 Three-Course Brunch with Table Service

1st Course: Mixed Green & Brie Salad

Brie cheese, toasted pecans,

strawberries, hot bacon vinaigrette.

2nd Course: Coffee Braised Pork Belly

Brown sugar biscuit, hashbrowns, and gochujang ketchup.

3rd Course: Orange Pound Cake

White chocolate mousse and raspberry sauce.





✨ Full Drag Show Experience

A vibrant lineup of talented performers, with professional sound production, and event security to ensure a fun and welcoming environment for all guests.

🌈 Support for Henderson KY Pride

A portion of every ticket helps support Henderson KY Pride’s work to educate, advocate, and uplift LGBTQIA+ people in our community throughout the year.

Ticket Breakdown

• Three-Course Brunch & Service — $56.50

• Entertainment, Sound & Security — $14.50

• Donation to Henderson KY Pride — $19

Total Ticket Price: $90





🥂 Alcoholic beverages, cocktails, and additional drinks will be available for purchase.