PRISM MERCH

Ofrecido por
Acerca de esta tienda
Camiseta ética y sostenible. Disponible en tres tallas y dos colores.
Wear PRISM. Feel the Pride.
Lightweight, comfortable, and made to move—this PRISM tank supports our performers and celebrates bold expression.
Show Yourself in PRISM.
Every wear shows up for the art, the performers, and the pride.
Layered With Purpose.
The PRISM sweatshirt is perfect for warm-ups, cool-downs, and showing your pride everywhere you go.
Wrap Yourself in PRISM.
Warm, comfortable, and full of pride—this hoodie supports our performers and the art we love.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!