So Cal Pride Guard, Inc.

Ofrecido por

So Cal Pride Guard, Inc.

Acerca de esta tienda

PRISM MERCH

Camiseta item
Camiseta
$35

Camiseta ética y sostenible. Disponible en tres tallas y dos colores.

Tank Top item
Tank Top
$35

Wear PRISM. Feel the Pride.
Lightweight, comfortable, and made to move—this PRISM tank supports our performers and celebrates bold expression.

Long Sleeve Shirt
$38

Show Yourself in PRISM.
Every wear shows up for the art, the performers, and the pride.

Sweatshirt item
Sweatshirt
$43

Layered With Purpose.
The PRISM sweatshirt is perfect for warm-ups, cool-downs, and showing your pride everywhere you go.

Pullover Hoodie item
Pullover Hoodie
$55

Wrap Yourself in PRISM.
Warm, comfortable, and full of pride—this hoodie supports our performers and the art we love.

Joggers item
Joggers
$46
Añadir una donación para So Cal Pride Guard, Inc.

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!