<p>Pantry Promesa: Bendiciendo a Familias a Través del Dar</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de esta rifa
Represents the seed of belief that grows into provision. 1x the chance to win
Symbolizes the expectation of God’s promises fulfilled. 5x the chance to win
Connects directly to the Promise Pantry mission, standing on God’s faithfulness. 10x the chance to win
Reflects the blessing of abundance when we sow into others’ lives. 20 x the chance to win
Shines with the reminder that we are called to be the light of the world. 50 c the chance to win
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!