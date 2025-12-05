Sisters in Christ Women of Purpose Daughters of Promise

Sisters in Christ Women of Purpose Daughters of Promise

<p>Pantry Promesa: Bendiciendo a Familias a Través del Dar</p>

Faith Ticket
$1

Represents the seed of belief that grows into provision. 1x the chance to win

Hope Ticket
$5

Symbolizes the expectation of God’s promises fulfilled. 5x the chance to win

Promise Ticket
$10

Connects directly to the Promise Pantry mission, standing on God’s faithfulness. 10x the chance to win

Harvest Ticket
$20

Reflects the blessing of abundance when we sow into others’ lives. 20 x the chance to win

Light ticket
$50

Shines with the reminder that we are called to be the light of the world. 50 c the chance to win

