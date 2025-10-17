PS 102 Tienda PTA.

PS 102 PTA

ADULT: Mighty Dogs T-Shirt
$20

Indulge in superior comfort with the Gildan softstyle t-shirt, crafted to be softer than your average shirt.


Color:

Black with distressed screen print

 

Fabric Type:

100% Cotton

 

Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. Do not iron decoration.

ADULT: NAVY T-shirt item
ADULT: NAVY T-shirt
$20

BELLA+CANVAS ® Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee. BC3001

4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ringspun cotton


Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

ADULT: GRAY T-shirt item
ADULT: GRAY T-shirt
$20

BELLA+CANVAS ® Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee. BC3001

4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ringspun cotton


Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

ADULT: OFF WHITE T-shirt item
ADULT: OFF WHITE T-shirt
$20

BELLA+CANVAS ® Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee. BC3001

4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ringspun cotton


Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

ADULT: PS 102 Star Logo Hoodie
$35

Stay cozy and stylish with this Jerzees hoodie, crafted from a standard 50/50 cotton/poly blend. It features NuBlend pill-resistant fleece on the inside for added warmth and comfort.


Color:

Dark Heather Gray with White screen print


Fabric Type:

50/50 cotton/poly blend


Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

ADULT: Mighty Dogs Zip-Up Sweat Shirt
$50

The Gildan Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt is a popular choice for a basic zip hoodie. It features a lightweight fleece made from a 50/50 cotton/poly blend.


Color:

Navy with Gold screen print


Fabric Type:

50% Cotton, 50% Polyester


Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

ADULT: Mighty Dogs Sweat Pants
$55

The Gildan Midweight Fleece Adult Pocket Sweatpants offer comfort and style with a blend of 80% ring-spun cotton and 20% polyester. Featuring a classic fit and seamless body, these sweatpants are ideal for keeping you warm. Gildan supports sustainable cotton farming through its partnership with Better Cotton.


Color:

Black with White screen print


Fabric Type:

80% ring-spun cotton and 20% polyester


Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

YOUTH: Mighty Dogs T-Shirt
$20

This youth shirt offers a comfortable and stylish option for young individuals. Made from 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this shirt is lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for everyday wear. The pre-shrunk fabric ensures a consistent fit, and the retail fit with unisex sizing provides versatility. With side seams and a tear-away label, this shirt offers both comfort and convenience.


Color:

Black with distressed screen print


Fabric Type:

4.2 oz./yd² (US) / 7 oz./L yd (CA), 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 singles

 

Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. Do not iron decoration.

YOUTH: Proud to be a PS 102 PUP T-Shirt
$20

This t-shirt is made from 4.5 oz of 100% ring-spun cotton preshrunk jersey knit. It features a tear-away label, taped neck and shoulders, double-needle sleeve and bottom hems, and is quarter-turned to eliminate the center crease. Available sizes range from XS to XL.


Color:

Light Blue with Navy screen print


Fabric Type:

100% ring-spun cotton preshrunk jersey knit

 

Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. Do not iron decoration.

YOUTH: NAVY T-shirt item
YOUTH: NAVY T-shirt
$20

BELLA+CANVAS ® Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee. BC3001

4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ringspun cotton


Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

YOUTH: OFF WHITE T-shirt item
YOUTH: OFF WHITE T-shirt
$20

BELLA+CANVAS ® Unisex Jersey Short Sleeve Tee. BC3001

4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ringspun cotton


Care Instructions

Machine wash warm, inside out, with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach. Tumble dry low. Medium iron. Do not iron decoration. Do not dry clean.

YOUTH: Mighty Dogs Hoodie
$35

The Gildan Youth hoodie offers a traditional style with its 50/50 cotton/poly blend, suitable for various occasions and activities.


Color:

Navy with Gold screen Print


Fabric Type:

50% Cotton, 50% Polyester


Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. Warm iron if needed.

YOUTH: GRAY EMBROIDERED SWEATSHIRT
$35

BC3001NuBlend® Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt. 996M

  • 8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly NuBlend® pill-resistant fleece
  • High stitch density for a smooth printing canvas
  • Two-ply hood with grommets and dyed-to-match tipped and knotted drawcord
  • 1x1 rib knit in cuffs and waistband
  • Front pouch pocket
  • Double-needle coverseamed neck, armholes and waistband


Care Instructions

Machine wash cold with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Do not iron or dry clean.

