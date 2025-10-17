PS 102 Tienda PTA.

This youth shirt offers a comfortable and stylish option for young individuals. Made from 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this shirt is lightweight and breathable, making it ideal for everyday wear. The pre-shrunk fabric ensures a consistent fit, and the retail fit with unisex sizing provides versatility. With side seams and a tear-away label, this shirt offers both comfort and convenience.





Color:

Black with distressed screen print





Fabric Type:

4.2 oz./yd² (US) / 7 oz./L yd (CA), 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, 32 singles

Care Instructions:

Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach. Do not iron decoration.