PS 889 PA Spring Merch Pre-Order

The great classic look and lightweight feel make this cap an all-around favorite.
Fabric: 100% brushed cotton twill
Structure: Unstructured
Profile: Low
Panels: 6
Closure: Self-fabric slide closure
Fabric:
Twill, 100% Cotton
Features
The great classic look and lightweight feel make this cap an all-around favorite.
Fabric: 100% brushed cotton twill
Structure: Unstructured
Profile: Low
Panels: 6
Closure: Self-fabric slide closure
0
PS 889 Belt Bag
$25
(First grader for scale)
Organized Storage Solution: This cute fanny pack has 2 pockets to keep essentials (phone, wallet, keys, and more) organized and easy to find—no more rummaging around! Perfect kid size at 8” x 2” x 5.5” but also works for adults- compact yet spacious.
Versatile & Comfortable: Whether worn as a belt bag, crossbody bag, or fanny pack, it’s lightweight and comfy for all-day wear—perfect for outings, travel, and everyday adventures. The adjustable strap lets you customize the fit.
(First grader for scale)
Organized Storage Solution: This cute fanny pack has 2 pockets to keep essentials (phone, wallet, keys, and more) organized and easy to find—no more rummaging around! Perfect kid size at 8” x 2” x 5.5” but also works for adults- compact yet spacious.
Versatile & Comfortable: Whether worn as a belt bag, crossbody bag, or fanny pack, it’s lightweight and comfy for all-day wear—perfect for outings, travel, and everyday adventures. The adjustable strap lets you customize the fit.
PS 889 Tie Dye Shirt- Youth
$20
Features
5.4 oz., 100% cotton
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Shoulder-to-shoulder tape
Wash separately
Due to the unique tie-dye process, color variations may occur
No two are alike
Features
5.4 oz., 100% cotton
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Shoulder-to-shoulder tape
Wash separately
Due to the unique tie-dye process, color variations may occur
No two are alike
0
PS 889 Tie Dye Shirt- Adult
$24
Features
5.4 oz., 100% cotton
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Shoulder-to-shoulder tape
Wash separately
Due to the unique tie-dye process, color variations may occur
No two are alike
Features
5.4 oz., 100% cotton
Double-needle stitching throughout
Seamless rib at neck
Shoulder-to-shoulder tape
Wash separately
Due to the unique tie-dye process, color variations may occur