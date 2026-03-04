PS 889 Parents Association's Silent Auction 2026

Whether you have a new dancer or an experienced one eager to refine technique, exercise creativity, or immerse themselves in theme-based exploration, they’ll love Alden Moves' weekly deep dives into dance.





For each camp, students are divided into two class sections by age and ability as they rehearse, explore, and create in preparation for an end-of-camp showcase for parents. They make full use of the spacious indoor/outdoor facility—dancing indoors, with snacks, lunch, and design projects outdoors on the back patio. Daily technique classes build strength, flexibility, and coordination, supporting dancers as they advance in familiar styles and experiment with new ones.





In addition to daily classes and rehearsals in the style of each week’s theme, campers enjoy dance history through film, stretch their creative and problem-solving skills through set, prop, and costume design, and explore theme-specific activities like singing, acting, and dance composition. Camps each year follow an overarching theme, so that learning connects across weeks and every iteration feels new and different. Growth lies in the adventure—and this summer, they’ll explore pioneers across genres: who they were, their impact, and their legacy.





Website: https://www.aldenmovesbk.com/summercamps.html