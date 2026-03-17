Subasta Silenciosa de PTA Ambuehl

Ambuehl PTA
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Ambuehl PTA

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Lunch with the Principal item
Lunch with the Principal
$20

Puja inicial

You and a classmate can join Mrs. McManigal for lunch on a date of your choosing.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Johnson item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Johnson
$50

Puja inicial

Ms. Johnson VIP Play Pass


Your child, along with 2 friends will have a 75 minute full access pass to our massive treasure trove of toys and tools. After school snacks and drinks provided.

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (A) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (A)
$20

Puja inicial

Art Party


Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (B) item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Elliott (B)
$20

Puja inicial

Art Party


Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.

Teacher Experience - Ms. Rayburn item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Rayburn
$20

Puja inicial

Lunch & Games


Join Ms. Rayburn and a friend for lunch featuring a burger, fries, and drink from In-N-Out, a choice of a sweet treat (for example, a cupcake or cookie), and the option to play a board game or select free-play toys with the teacher.

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$20

Puja inicial

Teacher Experience - Ms. Fellows item
Teacher Experience - Ms. Fellows
$20

Puja inicial

Lunch & Games


Join 4th grade teacher Ms. Fellows for a special lunch experience! Students will bring their own lunch to enjoy in her classroom, where Ms. Fellows will provide sweet treats. The experience wraps up with a fun game to make it a memorable time together.

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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$20

Puja inicial

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