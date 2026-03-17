Subasta Silenciosa de PTA Ambuehl

Descubre sus otras campañas en curso y mantente al día con las próximas oportunidades.
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Puja inicial
You and a classmate can join Mrs. McManigal for lunch on a date of your choosing.
Puja inicial
Ms. Johnson VIP Play Pass
Your child, along with 2 friends will have a 75 minute full access pass to our massive treasure trove of toys and tools. After school snacks and drinks provided.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Art Party
Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.
Puja inicial
Art Party
Join Ms. Elliott along with one friend for an Art Party after school for one hour. Create a craft using Ms. Elliott's art supplies! Snacks and drinks provided.
Puja inicial
Lunch & Games
Join Ms. Rayburn and a friend for lunch featuring a burger, fries, and drink from In-N-Out, a choice of a sweet treat (for example, a cupcake or cookie), and the option to play a board game or select free-play toys with the teacher.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Lunch & Games
Join 4th grade teacher Ms. Fellows for a special lunch experience! Students will bring their own lunch to enjoy in her classroom, where Ms. Fellows will provide sweet treats. The experience wraps up with a fun game to make it a memorable time together.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
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