Subasta en Línea del Fondo de Innovación de la PTA de la Escuela Primaria Earhart

Award-winning chefs and bestselling authors of the James Beard Award–winning Zahav, Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook invite you to cook the way they do at home, with 125 new recipes for simple and achievable meals. Zahav Home is a truly intimate affair—an invitation right into Mike's and Steve's home kitchens, with recipes tried and tested by them and their families. The 125 all-new recipes in this book include robust salads, abundant vegetables, hearty soups, easy lunches, and weeknight meals that taste as if they took hours to make. There are Sunday dinners, unforgettable desserts, and more. When you win/purchase this item, you will receive this cookbook signed by Michael Solomonov.

Award-winning chefs and bestselling authors of the James Beard Award–winning Zahav, Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook invite you to cook the way they do at home, with 125 new recipes for simple and achievable meals. Zahav Home is a truly intimate affair—an invitation right into Mike's and Steve's home kitchens, with recipes tried and tested by them and their families. The 125 all-new recipes in this book include robust salads, abundant vegetables, hearty soups, easy lunches, and weeknight meals that taste as if they took hours to make. There are Sunday dinners, unforgettable desserts, and more. When you win/purchase this item, you will receive this cookbook signed by Michael Solomonov.

Más detalles...