We Are Family

Organizado por

We Are Family

Acerca de este evento

<p>Somos la Prom de la Juventud LGBTQ+ de la Familia</p>

4800 Park Cir

North Charleston, SC 29405, USA

Admisión General
Gratuito

Este evento es gratuito y está abierto a TODOS los estudiantes de secundaria y preparatoria actuales, así como a estudiantes que reciben educación en el hogar. Los asistentes pueden traer a quien quieran siempre y cuando obtengan un boleto y también estén actualmente inscritos en la secundaria o preparatoria.

Fairy Godparent donation
Paga lo que puedas

Entry to event is free for all youth. If you would like help support this event or WAF programming, this is your opportunity to show up as one of our Fairy Godparents! We will generate a donation receipt for you.

Alternatively, you may simply use the Add a Donation button below, and then you can skip the Prom Attendee questions.

Processing fees are not required and are not passed on to WAF. You may choose $0.00 when asked for a tip to cover processing fees.

Añadir una donación para We Are Family

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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!